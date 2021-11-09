Companies Are Using 'Gratitude Robots' to Send Handwritten 'Thank You' Notes to Staff

The Great Resignation has caught on in the US and reports state that the country is staring at a labour shortage now. In such a scenario, companies are going an extra distance to make their employees feel valued. One of the ways, the Business Insider reports, is writing ‘thank you’ notes for their staff for their extra hard work during the pandemic. However, the notes are being written by robots. Business Insider says: “The machines, described as gratitude robots, are created by Handwrytten, which is located in Phoenix, Arizona. The robots pick up pens and write thank-you notes and holiday cards with custom messages." Handwrytten says that its robot is capable of autonomously writing nearly 1,000 notes a day. The company makes robotic writing machines that use an actual pen to write messages.

“Each robot features a mechanical arm that holds a Pilot G2 ballpoint pen. To make the cards, operators send vector files to the robots, which include the handwriting design," says Business Insider. The company was founded by David Wachs in 2014. In the report, Wachs recalled one nutraceutical brand that put together gift boxes for employees during the pandemic and had the robots write them 500 notes to include inside. “Each note was signed by the CEO and thanking them for their hard work and sticking with the company during the pandemic," he said.

A report in Money Control says, “A study found that resignation rates were higher among employees who worked in fields who had experienced extreme increases in demand due to the pandemic, likely leading to increased workloads and burnout. Lockdowns and movement restrictions during the pandemic resulted in many jobs turning remote. The pandemic also accelerated automation of jobs. Experts believe that these trends may forever redefine the way people work." According to 2021 Global Talent Trends report, 72 percent of surveyed employees felt that their employer was failing to deliver connection, progress and a commitment to employee development. Sending ‘thank you’ notes might be a small but significant way to know employees know that they matter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.