Company Comes Up with DIY Manual Which Allows You to Convert Cycles into Jet Skis

An Italian company has manufactured a DIY (Do it Yourself) kit, which allows cycles to be transformed into man-powered jet skis.

Trending Desk

January 17, 2020, 3:05 PM IST
The Shuttle Bike Kit comes at a cost of €1,399 and includes VAT (value-added tax). The kit has two bright yellow pontoons, which will allow riders to float. The propeller is fitted on the front wheel and provides thrust to the Shuttle Bike, reported Daily Mail.

Due to the propeller being attached to the front wheel, the gears of the bike remain functional and the steering can be controlled through the handlebars.

In terms of speed, the shuttle gives a maximum speed of 7mph (miles per hour) and an average velocity of 4mph, which is not a lot of speed.

Gabriele Perotti, administration and sales manager at SBK Engineering, told the website that the shuttle bike can be transported in a backpack, adding that the shuttle bike can be easily maneuvered due to both propeller and handlebar being placed on the front of the vehicle.

The report further saw Gabriele Perotti claiming that fitting the specialist components do not affect the everyday-use of the cycle, the propeller and the pontoons can be attached and detached in less than 15 minutes.

Shuttle Bike came into being 90s and is now being sold in more than 60 countries around the world, including the US and Canada.

