Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Company Offers Nearly 90 Lakh Rupees If You Sign Up to Have Your Face on Robots

The unnamed tech company has even offered to pay around rupees 91 lakhs to anyone, who agrees to have his face masked on these robots, designed to act as "virtual friends" to elderly people.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Company Offers Nearly 90 Lakh Rupees If You Sign Up to Have Your Face on Robots
Representative Image.

In a "Bad-sci-fi plot", a tech company is looking for a 'kind and friendly' face to be put on thousands of robots worldwide.

The unnamed tech company has even offered to pay around rupees 91 lakhs (100,000 pounds) to anyone, who agrees to have his face masked on these robots, which are being designed to act as "virtual friends" to elderly people.

The "unusual request" was forwarded to Genuique.com, a mechanical/industrial manufacturing firm, by the privately-funded robotics company as they are looking for the 'finishing touch' to the "state-of-art humanoid robot".

Genuique.com stated, "This is not our usual remit of request, which is why we’re making this public appeal to try and find the right person. The designer knows that this is a big deal, and has agreed a fee of £100,000 to license the rights to the right face."

The details of the company were not put out due to a non-disclosure agreement. However, the anonymity is also preserved due to the ‘secretive’ nature of the project.

In a post shared on Twitter, Rowland Manthrope, a technology correspondent said that it's a bad-sci-fi plot".

Signing up to have your face put on robots around households is indeed an "extremely big decision" and this didn't go down well with Twitterati.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram