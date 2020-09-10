Company That Sold Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Roses Are Red’ T-Shirt Are Stocking Up After it Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty made headlines when she arrived to her NCB hearing for several reasons: Her alleged involvement in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and for allegedly possession of drugs, and her T-Shirt.

Her T-Shirt, which read "Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash patriarchy, Me and you", seemed to grab eyeballs on social media.

While just in itself, the T-shirt is a statement, the T-shirt is part of a campaign run by popular online clothing and accessories company, The Souled Store.

The Souled Store, in collaboration with GiveHer5, is all set to change this. In order to increase awareness about the problem and raise funds in an innovative and engaging manner, we decided to launch a limited edition range of merchandise," reads the official campaign page of The Souled Store, called 'Roses are Red.'

It also shared how "1 t-shirt sold = 1 girl’s yearly requirement of sanitary napkins!"

Give Her 5, the NGO which collaborated with The Souled Store, is a social initiative bringing safe sanitary solutions to women in rural areas across India. They distribute Saafkins(reusable sanitary napkins), hold informative workshops, and perform critical research to ensure that women have equal opportunity to attend school and work, closing the education and income gaps caused by period poverty.

The campaign of the T-Shirt on The Souled Store featured actors like Rahul Bose, Dia Mirza and prominent social media influencers like Miss Malini, Tanmay Bhat and Ananya Johar.

Now after the T-Shirt went viral again, The Souled Store told News18 that "based on multiple requests from customers, we've decided to relaunch this t-shirt for the very reason we began - to start a conversation about women empowerment and ending period poverty.

The T-shirt is now back in stock and available for sale on their campaign page, which explains how the proceeds from the T-shirt will also go to the NGO.

The fact that Chakraborty a T-Shirt chose about the 'patriarchy' following the viral images of her looking helpless and harrassed amid a sea of poking microphones held by male journalists was a not a "bold" move as some might call it. It was a message that the sexism cannot be justified, no matter who a woman and what she has (or hasn't) done.