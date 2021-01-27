Complaint Lodged Against Bangalore Couple After Their Dog Bites 8-Yer-old

Trouble arose for a couple in Bangalore's Koramangala after their pet dog bit an eight-year-old child in the neighbourhood and the latter's parents lodged a complaint against the owners of the pet over the incident.

The child, identified as Pavni Shriya was reportedly playing in front of her house on the sixth block of Koramangala when the accident took place, Bangalore Mirror reported. The couple in question, identified as Aastha and Siddarth had allegedly fought with the mother of the child, identified as Bhagyalakshmi when she had earlier repeatedly complained of their pet roaming around her child and other children when they were playing.

The complaint said the dog bit the child on her hands, leaving her seriously injured and crying from the pain. The mother, who rushed to her daughter's aid, shooed the animal away and took up the matter with the pet's owners, who she alleged then started fighting with her.

Bhagyalakshmi said she had also asked the couple if their couple was vaccinated to which the duo didn't respond. She then rushed her child to the Rainbow Children's Hospital in Bannerghatta for treatment, upon which she went to the Koramangala police to file an FIR against the couple.

The police have filed the complaint and are investigating further into the incident.