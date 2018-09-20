GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Confused and Disappointed, Internet in No Mood to Celebrate Nawaz Sharif's Jail Term Suspension

The internet is disappointed after Nawaz Sharif's jail term suspension, with many calling it a big disgrace for a democratic nation.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2018, 9:23 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)
Although Pakistan lost against India in the Asia Cup match, Wednesday was a good day for Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar after the Islamabad High Court suspended their jail term in the Avenfield corruption reference case. The court case against the three began after the revelation of Panama Papers in 2016 disclosed that Sharif's family owned several apartments in London through offshore companies.

They were sentenced to jail by a lower court in July. However, the verdict has now been quashed by the high court after the prosecution failed to corroborate any evidence that proved Sharif was guilty of owning the London apartments.

And while Nawaz Sharif's supporters are in jubilation, the reactions on social media were mostly confusing, with many condemning the verdict and many wondering whether Sharif was in fact jailed to keep him from contesting in the Pakistan elections.





























































