SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Confused First-Time Traveller Steps into Airport X-Ray Scanner, Video Goes Viral

Unable to figure out what his next course of action should be, the man stepped into the X-ray machine, much to the surprise and alarm of the security officials.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Confused First-Time Traveller Steps into Airport X-Ray Scanner, Video Goes Viral
Screenshot from YouTube.
Loading...
Travelling solo can be a pretty daunting task, especially if you have to deal with the intimidating airport security policies and measures. For a first time traveller, an airport is nothing short of a maze, and you might soon find yourself lost, with absolutely no idea of where to go next.

After all, not everyone's Tom Hanks from The Terminal, right?

CCTV footage, apparently from Dagestan airport in Russia, shows the plight of a man, who did not know how the security check-in process worked. There's no shame in not knowing, because there's always a first time. But what he did has a lot of netizens worried.

In the footage that has emerged online, the man can be seen walking towards the airport security area. He seems confused about what the machine with the gigantic rollers is supposed to do.

Unable to figure out what his next course of action should be, the man stepped into the X-ray machine, much to the surprise and alarm of the security officials.




Now, while this seems hilarious at first glance, it is also important to note that the radiations used at airports to check baggage are extremely powerful, and might have an adverse impact on the human body.

Twitterati feel the same way.

This is what they have to say:































Unsurprisingly enough, this isn't the first time such an incident has happened.




Although a lot of people trolled him and made fun of him online, it is not yet known if the man suffered the consequences of this terrible misunderstanding.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram