Confused First-Time Traveller Steps into Airport X-Ray Scanner, Video Goes Viral

A first time traveler climbs INSIDE an X-ray machine for a full body scan pic.twitter.com/C95g4DdsSq — RT (@RT_com) April 10, 2019

Hope he is fine ☠️ — Rooha Ali (@roohaali786) April 10, 2019

It's no joke. Must be unaware of the procedure. I am worried about his well being as these are very powerful rays that can damage the healthy tissues. — عبداللہ A Slave of Allah (@DanishGoose) April 10, 2019

That's how X-Men really started. — A v s k a (@aav1sh) April 11, 2019

Did he get scanned? Also would this do damage? I would think that the exposure would fortunately be quite low due to the digital sensors but still not a good idea! — .toomanysecrets. (@darnstadium) April 11, 2019

oooops! soreeeey, kindly provide instructions please lol https://t.co/pxmzS9Stln — Kamil Bartošík (@bartosik_kamil) April 11, 2019

Poor guy just like me. We are fried potatoes in those ex-rays machine...lol haha... https://t.co/Py4wWN0mq2 — angie e. vanhorn (@angieevanhorn) April 10, 2019

The guard keeping an eye on the X-ray monitor didn't realize that the machine was scanning a human? https://t.co/ZbA6Dd0L8X — Priyanka (@KitschCollector) April 10, 2019

Travelling solo can be a pretty daunting task, especially if you have to deal with the intimidating airport security policies and measures. For a first time traveller, an airport is nothing short of a maze, and you might soon find yourself lost, with absolutely no idea of where to go next.After all, not everyone's Tom Hanks from The Terminal, right?CCTV footage, apparently from Dagestan airport in Russia, shows the plight of a man, who did not know how the security check-in process worked. There's no shame in not knowing, because there's always a first time. But what he did has a lot of netizens worried.In the footage that has emerged online, the man can be seen walking towards the airport security area. He seems confused about what the machine with the gigantic rollers is supposed to do.Unable to figure out what his next course of action should be, the man stepped into the X-ray machine, much to the surprise and alarm of the security officials.Now, while this seems hilarious at first glance, it is also important to note that the radiations used at airports to check baggage are extremely powerful, and might have an adverse impact on the human body.Twitterati feel the same way.Unsurprisingly enough, this isn't the first time such an incident has happened.Although a lot of people trolled him and made fun of him online, it is not yet known if the man suffered the consequences of this terrible misunderstanding.