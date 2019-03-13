LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Confused Users Drop Hate Reviews on Ms Excel App After #BoycottSurfExcel Outrage

Angry Android users decided to voice their opinion on Google Play to let Surf Excel know that they were not happy with their ad.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
Screenshot from Surf Excel / YouTube.
Hindustan Unilever, a company behind products such as Lux, Kwality Walls, Fair and Lovely, Vaseline among others recently upset several quarters of social media after it released an advertisement for its detergent line Surf Excel.

Aimed at promoting communal harmony, the ad showed a young girl riding a cycle during Holi, daring kids to toss colour at her until it runs out. Only when the 'coast was clear,' did she beckon a younger boy dressed in white pyjamas and a skullcap to come out and give him a ride till the mosque for namaaz.

"Why are only Hindus targeted in ads?" questioned Twitterati who were critical of the detergent ad. Although, there were many who supported the controversy-ridden commercial.






However, one Android user decided to voice his opinion to let the bosses at Surf Excel know that he was not happy with their ad. So he took to Google Play and left a review on the app urging others to Boycott the detergent.

The only problem?

He mistakenly chose the wrong app and landed on Microsoft Excel's Google Play app. Unaware of this, he promptly gave Ms Excel a 1-star rating and wrote, "Boykot sarf excel. hindu birodh hai. pakisthan me ja kar business kar. (sic) [Boycott Surf Excel, it is against the Hindus. Go to Pakistan and do business]."

The unfortunate review first appeared on @chhuti_is's Twitter timeline.



Another user review left on Ms Excel's app was shared by Twitter user @beastoftraal.



Twitter collectively facepalmed and couldn't wrap its head around the goof-up.





















But are the screenshots fake? A quick search on MS Excel's Google Play app reveals that the two reviews actually exist.

review 2

review

Strangely enough, this isn't the first time such an incident has occured in India.

Back in 2017, Indian eCommerce giant Snapdeal faced the wrath amid the Snapchat controversy, when Indians confused Snapdeal with Snapchat and uninstalled the application with hateful comments on Play Store and App Store​.

Snapchat faced a country-wide boycott when Founding CEO Evan Speigel announced that he had no intentions of expanding services to poor countries like India and Spain.

Meanwhile, here's the Surf Excel ad that has caused an uproar on social media.

