'Confusing' Parking Lot in UK Fines People Even If They Haven't Parked Car

Locals and visitors in the New Polzeath area of England have been troubled by an unusual parking problem. No, it’s not the struggle to find a spot for your car but a new automatic system that fines people even if they don’t park. According to a report in Cornwall Live, new license plate reading cameras have been installed at the Sea View Car Park near the Padstow town of England. These cameras detect the number plate of the vehicles as soon as they enter the parking compound.

However, the problem is that they don’t give any leeway to the visitors and slap them with a fine of up to £100 even if they don’t park. Reportedly, many locals have been fined this way and are now infuriated with the unfair parking system. Having been fined at the car park, a local named Hazel Belle Thompson shared her experience on a Facebook group. Hazel wrote that she once lost a full day’s wage for being just 14 minutes over the time limit at the Sea View Car Park.

Another local, Louise Wonnacott, whose house is situated just across the car park, said she has been fined four times just for driving through the parking lot in the last few months. For a man, Vicks Campion, his mom was slapped with a parking ticket while she waited for him. “We were precisely four minutes and 20 seconds,” he added.

Many have complained that they find the sign at the parking lot confusing as it doesn’t indicate the timings clearly. According to the sign, drivers have to pay from 7 am to 11 pm with no grace period. It states that a fine of £100 will be incurred if the vehicle is parked between 10 pm and 6 am even when it allows parking until 11 pm.

Moreover, the payment is processed the very moment a vehicle enters the parking space and ends when you leave. And, with no grace period for the first 30 minutes, you could be charged £100 just by driving in and exiting minutes later.

Alice Watts was fined a similar way when she drove inside the parking space to turn her vehicle and left shortly just to get fined. However, the operator of the parking space, Alliance Parking, denied the allegation and claimed that no one had been fined for just driving in and out. But, they admitted that the sign had a typo and said it has been fixed.

