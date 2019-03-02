Congratulations Abhinandan: Identical Pictures, Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Go Viral

#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan

Ever since Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was returned to India after being held captive in India for nearly three days, the nation has been in a mood of celebration. Though it has been less than 24 hours since his return, people are finding new ways to celebrate the Wing Commander's arrival and honour his courage.Given that his name is heavily trending on social media platforms, it shouldn't be a surprise to know that even newborns are being named after him.However, Twitter being Twitter, people were quick to copy paste the posts and pictures, while others were equally quick in noticing the plagiarism.Prime Minister Narender Modi earlier today said the Sanskrit word ‘Abhinandan’ would now acquire a new meaning due to what has transpired over the past couple of days.Indicating that the international community takes the country seriously, PM Modi said, “Whatever India does, world watches it closely….It is the power of this nation that it changes the meaning of words. Abhinandan used to mean congratulations, now Abhinandan will have a new meaning.”The Wing Commander was captured by the Pakistani Army after his warplane crash-landed in PoK following an aerial dogfight with fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force near the Line of Control.The IAF pilot was part of the Indian Air Force team that intercepted Pakistan Air Force jets who attempted to target military installations in Jammu and Kashmir. Flying a MiG-21, the IAF pilot shot down an F-16 fighter jet before his aircraft was hit.