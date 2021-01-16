News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»'Congratulations India': Desi Twitter Ecstatic as Country Kicks off Historic Covid-19 Vaccination Drive
2-MIN READ

'Congratulations India': Desi Twitter Ecstatic as Country Kicks off Historic Covid-19 Vaccination Drive

Twitter image by Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand).

Twitter image by Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand).

A frontline sanitation worker at Delhi AIIMS, Manish Kumar, received the first jab against the deadly respiratory and infectious disease as India kicked off the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Saturday (16 January) marked a historic day for India as the country kicked off the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The drive began with a frontline sanitation worker at Delhi AIIMS, Manish Kumar, who received the first jab against the deadly respiratory and infectious disease.

Kumar was inoculated in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria also received the vaccine shot.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted by saying: "Launch of the #LargestVaccineDrive. Let us defeat COVID-19."

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art for the vaccine drive soon went viral across the platform.

Microblogging site Twitter was soon flooded with congratulatory messages for the country as the vaccination drive against COVID-19 was underway.

India on Saturday launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.3 million lives, sunk economies, shuttered businesses, and shattered daily life the world over.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-government had granted approval to two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, developed by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, respectively. In the first phase of the drive, 3 crore people will be vaccinated on priority.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...