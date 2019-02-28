Jawans Replace Booths in Congress Tweets as Hashtag War Erupts Over Modi's Video Chat With BJP Workers



Interacting with crores of BJP Karyakartas across several locations. Watch. #MeraBoothSabseMazboot https://t.co/X5JmPo1wJE

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2019



जब मन में इच्छा शक्ति हो, दृढ़ संकल्प हो, कुछ कर गुजरने का जज्बा हो, तो कुछ भी नामुमकिन नहीं है।



जब सरकार के लिए जन-जन का महत्त्व हो, जन सहभागिता को प्राथमिकता मिलती हो, तो कुछ भी नामुमकिन नहीं है : पीएम मोदी #MeraBoothSabseMazboot

— BJP (@BJP4India) February 28, 2019



India will grow as one, India will fight as one & India win as one #MeraBoothSabseMazbooth #NaMoAgain

— MALAVIKA AVINASH (@MALAVIKAAVINASH) February 28, 2019



At Public Policy Research Centre(@pprcindia )joined colleagues @officeofsbhasin, @VirendraSachde2 and others while participating in Mahasamvad of PM @narendramodi under @BJP4India ‘s #MeraBoothSabseMazboot campaign!This was a unique mega exercise using tech for Org Communication! pic.twitter.com/2phIPWmr2Z



— Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (@vinay1011) February 28, 2019



Glaring case of misplaced priorities!



132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India’s brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election.



Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today.



Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record! pic.twitter.com/ulIMzA35Xv — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 28, 2019



#RahulGandhi has conducted himself like a statesman. Narendra #Modi has been like a wannabe municipal corporator. #MeraJawanSabseMajboot

— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) February 28, 2019



No time to address Nation, as the entire country waits for atleast one statement. No mention of IAF pilot Abhinandan.



But all time in the world to address booth workers and give election related instructions.



Shameful is an understatement! #MeraJawanSabseMajboot



— Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) February 28, 2019





It is shameful that while India awaits the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan, our Prime Time PM cannot stop campaigning even for a few minutes. We stand with our soldiers & will continue to question the Modi Govt on their apathy. #MeraJawanSabseMajboot

— Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2019



The PM has all the time in the world to tweet on his fitness regime but not a single word on the loss of our army men yesterday. He takes all the credit for the strikes, but shows no remorse or sensitivity towards those who sacrifice their lives for us. #MeraJawanSabseMajboot



— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 28, 2019





So the PM's first address after the Air Engagement with Pakistan is not addressing the Nation. But his party.



Party Before Nation is BJP's DNA ! Shameful & Disgusting!#MeraJawanSabseMajboot



— Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) February 28, 2019



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with over 1 crore BJP workers in what the party says was the "world's largest videoconference". The timing of the political engagement, however, has been criticized as it comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan.As part of the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme, Modi addressed party workers in 15,000 locations across the country on the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. .As the Prime Minister was set to address this video conference, BJP members started showing their support by using the hashtag #MeraBoothSabseMazboot.Modi's move, however, has been criticized by the opposition parties, including several prominent leaders from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also took on the PM for engaging in political activities when an IAF personnel is captured.Congress took to Twitter and responded with #MeraJawanSabseMajboot, turning BJP's hashtag into one for IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday.A clarity on the captured IAF pilot is expected in the joint briefing as there as been no official word from the government on his situation, while Opposition continues slamming PM Modi for campaigning amid tense situation between India and Pakistan.