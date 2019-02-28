LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Jawans Replace Booths in Congress Tweets as Hashtag War Erupts Over Modi's Video Chat With BJP Workers

Prime Minister Modi addressed BJP workers in the "world's largest video conference" with #MeraBoothSabseMazbooth, to which Congress responded with #MeraJawanSabseMajboot, hitting out at Modi's silence over the captured IAF pilot.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 28, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with over 1 crore BJP workers in what the party says was the "world's largest videoconference". The timing of the political engagement, however, has been criticized as it comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

As part of the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme, Modi addressed party workers in 15,000 locations across the country on the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. .

As the Prime Minister was set to address this video conference, BJP members started showing their support by using the hashtag #MeraBoothSabseMazboot.



















Modi's move, however, has been criticized by the opposition parties, including several prominent leaders from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also took on the PM for engaging in political activities when an IAF personnel is captured.

Congress took to Twitter and responded with #MeraJawanSabseMajboot, turning BJP's hashtag into one for IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday.























A clarity on the captured IAF pilot is expected in the joint briefing as there as been no official word from the government on his situation, while Opposition continues slamming PM Modi for campaigning amid tense situation between India and Pakistan.
