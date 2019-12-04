Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Common Ground: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Congress Both Tweeted Images of US Ships on Indian Navy Day

The image was tweeted at 10 am in the morning and then quickly deleted when ever-attentive netizens pointed out the mistake.

News18.com

Updated:December 4, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
Common Ground: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Congress Both Tweeted Images of US Ships on Indian Navy Day
Embarrassing mix up as both Manoj Tiwari and Congress's Twitter handles shared incorrect images on Indian Navy Day | Credit: Twitter

In a faux pas, both the Indian National Congress's Twitter handle as well as Bharatiya Janata Party Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday accidentally tweeted the image of a US Navy ship's image while wishing the Indian navy on Indian Navy Day.

"As we celebrate #IndianNavyDay, we honour the brave personnel who put everything aside to protect our motherland. It is their sacrifice that makes us all feel safe at home. Jai Hind", the party's Twitter handle tweeted. However, the accompanying image of the ship used was not of an Indian vessel but a United States Navy ship.

The image was tweeted at 10 am in the morning and then quickly deleted when ever-attentive netizens pointed out the mistake. Nevertheless, screenshots of the tweet have been doing the rounds with many trolling the party's social media managers for their inefficiency.

Despite the trolling, former actor Manoj Tiwari who won the election this year from Delhi's Nort-East seat and is also the President of BJP's Delhi unit, ended up committing the same faux pas when he posted the image of US navy ships while wishing Indian Navy.

"Wishing all the Indian naval soldiers dedicated to protecting the nation with the utmost courage and loyalty," Tiwari wrote.

Netizens pointed out that the ships depicted in the image had the American flag on them, a detail that Tiwari who is conjectured to be BJP's CM candidate for Delhi's upcoming elections, seemingly missed.

Nevertheless, some netizens pointed out that the ship in the lead was an Indian vessel.

Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year to mark the Navy's contribution to India. The date was chosen to mark the day when the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels in 1971 during Operation Trident.

