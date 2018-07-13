Congress Has a Field Day With Instagram's New 'Question' Feature, Roasts BJP

Instagram recently rolled out a new ‘Ask me a Question’ feature and to everyone’s surprise it was the Congress that was the first one to capitalise on the latest addition.On Friday, the party gave a free pass to their Instagram followers and posted this:While at first the questions seemed generic enough with followers asking for information on joining the party, it got really interesting when someone asked the party what its stand was on Section 377.This is what the Congress said in response:The Supreme Court is currently hearing a clutch of petitions to strike down Section 377, which criminalises same-sex relations between two consenting adults in private. But with this response, Congress has effectually given out a statement on the matter.The Congress' social media team was at its cheeky best and did not shy away from taking digs at the Bharatiya Janata Party.It got brutal, with @incindia handle going on a roll.To the uninitiated, that is one of the hashtags that recently trended on social media, meaning 'development has gone out of control' in Gujarati, forcing Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to hit back at the Congress.The @incindia handle also carefully projected the party’s president as an important person in the political future.The series ended on a congratulatory note.With 2019 not far away and a series of Assembly elections lined up in the coming months, the party is definitely making efforts to get a handle on the new media.