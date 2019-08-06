Cong's Manish Tewari Faces Backlash for Referencing 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in his Article 370 Speech

Congress leader Manish Tewari found himself in bad books of MPs in Parliament and that of social media users when he referred to a popular novel, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in order to explain his party's stance on the controversial law that revokes Article 370. Yes, pun intended.

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would be revoked. This has sparked a massive debate on social media, with some calling it the end of democracy while some hailed it as a historic day which would contribute towards the betterment of the country as a whole. On Monday night, news broke that Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, (both had been vigorously protesting against the move on social media) were placed under house arrest.

On Tuesday, the Congress raised its voice against the Article being revoked, which was evident in the debate that followed in the Lok Sabha. At the end of Tewari's speech, Amit Shah asked him to clarify his party's stance on the matter. To this, Tewari replied, "Angreezi ki ek kitaab hai... har cheez kaali ya safed nahi hoti... there are 50 shades of grey in between." It translates to, "There's a book in the English language. Not everything is black or white. There are fifty shades of grey in between."

50 shades of Grey brings black& white issue into play whether time to abolish the Censor Board? High time it is junked lock,stock & barrel ! — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) March 6, 2015

For the unaware, "Fifty Shades of Grey" is an erotic novel by EL James, which had also been adapted into a movie starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. Soon after the statement, Tiwari was blasted on social media for "trivialising the issue" and for "failing to take a strong stand against the motion." As a matter of fact, Google trends show that Indians have been anxiously Googling "Fifty Shades of Grey"!

Did Manish Tiwari just quoted "Fifty Shades of Grey"? My god!‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zT33EgxHZx — Kaustubh Sinha (@kaustubh__sinha) August 6, 2019

Hahaha. Manish Tiwari always talks foot in his mouth. I never thought that a ex student of St’ Stephan is so moronic. — JaiShriram!Ramani kondepudi (@ramko63) August 6, 2019

Manish tiwari just gave an example of 50 shades of Grey. Is he in senses ??#kashmir #Article370Scrapped — Girish Sharma (@girish_sharma29) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile ' Manish Tiwari ' and ' 50 Shades of Grey ' is Trending in India.#KashmirMeinTiranga #Artical370 pic.twitter.com/mytITbgVKE — Mohan Jadhav (@mohan_j7) August 6, 2019

As soon as Manish Tiwari mention 50 Shades of Grey, the whole country now on google. pic.twitter.com/wslZdmeIuE — irfan (@simplyirfan) August 6, 2019

: @INCIndia Congress and Manish Tiwari's stand on abrogation of article 370 in today's Parliament debate. Fifty Shades of grey!! #ShameOnCongress pic.twitter.com/eIZt2e4nND — ∂єνƦᴀᴛʜᴏ∂ (@iDev____) August 6, 2019

Looks like Congressmen are losing it,not only elections but their brains too! How can Manish Tiwari quote a porn book in context of #Article370 ,never thought he can be so daft! — Lotus (@HittsVora) August 6, 2019

#ShameOnCongress Manish Tiwari, Congress says "Not every issue is black and white, there is a book that says 50 shades of grey." Hehe! He says this in reply to Home Minister over Article 370 revocation. (google 50 shades of grey pleej) pic.twitter.com/mXJK3Nj5G4 — RaHuL ShaRma ABVP (@iRahulABVP) August 6, 2019

