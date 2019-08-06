Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Cong's Manish Tewari Faces Backlash for Referencing 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in his Article 370 Speech

"Fifty Shades of Grey" is an erotic novel by EL James, which had also been adapted into a movie starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
Cong's Manish Tewari Faces Backlash for Referencing 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in his Article 370 Speech
"Fifty Shades of Grey" is an erotic novel by EL James, which had also been adapted into a movie starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.
Congress leader Manish Tewari found himself in bad books of MPs in Parliament and that of social media users when he referred to a popular novel, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in order to explain his party's stance on the controversial law that revokes Article 370. Yes, pun intended.

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would be revoked. This has sparked a massive debate on social media, with some calling it the end of democracy while some hailed it as a historic day which would contribute towards the betterment of the country as a whole. On Monday night, news broke that Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, (both had been vigorously protesting against the move on social media) were placed under house arrest.

On Tuesday, the Congress raised its voice against the Article being revoked, which was evident in the debate that followed in the Lok Sabha. At the end of Tewari's speech, Amit Shah asked him to clarify his party's stance on the matter. To this, Tewari replied, "Angreezi ki ek kitaab hai... har cheez kaali ya safed nahi hoti... there are 50 shades of grey in between." It translates to, "There's a book in the English language. Not everything is black or white. There are fifty shades of grey in between."

For the unaware, "Fifty Shades of Grey" is an erotic novel by EL James, which had also been adapted into a movie starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. Soon after the statement, Tiwari was blasted on social media for "trivialising the issue" and for "failing to take a strong stand against the motion." As a matter of fact, Google trends show that Indians have been anxiously Googling "Fifty Shades of Grey"!

