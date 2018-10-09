Congress MLA Tweets Photo of Indian Navy on Air Force Day, Gets Trolled for Mistake
Indian Navy is sailing the seas and now the skies, too?
(Image: Twitter)
Greetings on #AirForceDay .नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम् (Touch the Sky with Glory).
Wishing @IAF_MCC , Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal BS Dhanoa, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VM, ADC and all officers and air warriors on this day. You are inheritors of a great history and you do us proud.
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 8, 2018
On #AirForceDay I salute the brave men and women of the Indian Airforce. Their valour and commitment is an inspiration for all Indians. Jai Hind. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 8, 2018
On #AirForceDay, a salute to the sky warriors of @IAF_MCC!
From protecting the nation's skies to countless search & rescue ops during disasters, they have lived valiantly by their motto of "नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्“
We are proud of the #IndianAirForce!
— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 8, 2018
“Touch the Sky With Glory” On the occasion of Indian #AirForceDay, I extend my greetings to the dedicated & courageous air warriors and their families. Your strength is unparalleled! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/ZQoYohKviL — Dr. Satya Pal Singh (@dr_satyapal) October 8, 2018
On 86th #AirForceDay, I salute our air warriors for their invaluable contribution towards preserving Nation’s sovereignty by protecting our skies with great valour and fortitude. pic.twitter.com/ixIHL5rHsC
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 8, 2018
I salute the warriors of the sky who keep our skies safe and secure. My heartfelt greetings and gratitude to each and every personnel of the Indian Air Force.#AirForceDay pic.twitter.com/Bc6zFjZ028 — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) October 8, 2018
Greetings to the Air Warriors on the 86th Indian #AirForceDay. The nation will always be indebted to their valour, courage and sacrifice to protect our skies and saving lives during disasters. pic.twitter.com/4NjRaTu3fq
— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 8, 2018
While politicians using Twitter to send messages to voters in nothing new, one tweet in particular stood out. The tweet in question was made by Aditi Singh who is a MLA from the Rae Bareli constituency.
An unobservant social media scroller may have easily missed the tweet, dismissed it as one among many such tweets. But keen observers immediately spotted some oddities in Aditi's tweets. Many people noticed that the image shared by Aditi was not of the Indian Air Force but Indian Navy. Yup, the same one that sails on water.
Although the tweet was soon deleted, internet keeps receipts and did not let Aditi forget her mistake. The MLA was heavily trolled for being unable to distinguishing between the Air Force and the Navy.
Its better now @AditiSinghINC Ji pic.twitter.com/SvxlrvALJD — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 8, 2018
When Indian Navy stole the thunder on Air Force Day!
:D pic.twitter.com/S4k85goE1b
— Harpreet (@CestMoiz) October 9, 2018
If this tweet is for real...damn INC. At least if Aditi Singh Ji had used a photo of an AirCraft carrier to bhi thik hota. They also used the wrong emblem. Seems they have used the Navy day template. Such pathetic this INC people are. pic.twitter.com/2ms8NYIcyr — The Honorable Bullshit (@TheHon_Bullshit) October 9, 2018
Gyan k mamle mei Congressi MLA Aditi Singh ka bhi jawab nahi
Apne party adhyaksh ko poori takkar de rahin hain samanya gyaan mei
Comedy ka toh jawab hi nahi inki
Iss Airforce plane k pilot kahin inke Party adhyaksh toh nahi
Kuch bhi ho wo isko uda k hi manenge hawa mei pic.twitter.com/MTuAw3pThe
— Arun Vashisth [ Jai Hind Ki Sena] (@ArunVashisth179) October 8, 2018
