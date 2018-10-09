GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Congress MLA Tweets Photo of Indian Navy on Air Force Day, Gets Trolled for Mistake

Indian Navy is sailing the seas and now the skies, too?

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2018, 5:45 PM IST
Congress MLA Tweets Photo of Indian Navy on Air Force Day, Gets Trolled for Mistake
(Image: Twitter)
The Indian Air Force celebrated the 86th Air Force Day on October 8. The day which commemorates the official foundation day of the Air Force, saw many politicians tweeting out pictures and messages to celebrate the occasion.



















While politicians using Twitter to send messages to voters in nothing new, one tweet in particular stood out. The tweet in question was made by Aditi Singh who is a MLA from the Rae Bareli constituency.

An unobservant social media scroller may have easily missed the tweet, dismissed it as one among many such tweets. But keen observers immediately spotted some oddities in Aditi's tweets. Many people noticed that the image shared by Aditi was not of the Indian Air Force but Indian Navy. Yup, the same one that sails on water.

air force twitter

Although the tweet was soon deleted, internet keeps receipts and did not let Aditi forget her mistake. The MLA was heavily trolled for being unable to distinguishing between the Air Force and the Navy.











