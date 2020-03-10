‘Congress-Mukt Scindia': Twitterati Add Holi-Day Colour to MP Drama with Memes

In what could be a severe blow to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Holi after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Amit Shah. Ending his 18-year-old long association with the INC, Scindia is now set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party after he tendered his resignation in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.
While the move could spell doom for the Kamal Nath government in MP as about 16 MLAs loyal to the Gwalior royal are likely to follow suit and resign, rumour mills are abuzz. And social media is lit with memes and jokes at this sudden shift in loyalties.
Many joked about Congress's dismal condition and also made memes regarding Scindia.
At this point Rahul Gandhi should resign from INC and join BJP to confuse the fuck out of everybody.— Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) March 10, 2020
BJP had promised Congress-mukt India.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 10, 2020
But we seem to have got Congress-mukt Scindia.#JyotiradityaScindia
Many also wondered if Sachin Pilot, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, was next.
Is Sachin Pilot next? @SachinPilot #JyotiradityaScindia— Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) March 10, 2020
Next to scindia, sachin pilot 😂#MPPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/sRTDjfyDO6— औघड्डबाबा🔱 (@augharbaba_) March 10, 2020
Breaking News : Jyotiraditya Scindia has arrived. Pilot is going to take off.— governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) March 10, 2020
In his letter to Gandhi, Scindia wrote that he was unable to serve the country under Congress anymore. Incidentally, the hectic developments coincide with the birth anniversary of Scindia’s father, the late Congress stalwart Madhavrao Scindia.