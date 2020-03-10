English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

‘Congress-Mukt Scindia': Twitterati Add Holi-Day Colour to MP Drama with Memes

On Holi, Scindia splashed controversy after he resigned from Congress, his party for 18 years.

Ending his 18-year-old long association with the INC, Scindia is now set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party after he tendered his resignation in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
In what could be a severe blow to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Holi after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Amit Shah. Ending his 18-year-old long association with the INC, Scindia is now set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party after he tendered his resignation in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

While the move could spell doom for the Kamal Nath government in MP as about 16 MLAs loyal to the Gwalior royal are likely to follow suit and resign, rumour mills are abuzz. And social media is lit with memes and jokes at this sudden shift in loyalties.

Many joked about Congress's dismal condition and also made memes regarding Scindia.

Many also wondered if Sachin Pilot, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, was next.

In his letter to Gandhi, Scindia wrote that he was unable to serve the country under Congress anymore. Incidentally, the hectic developments coincide with the birth anniversary of Scindia’s father, the late Congress stalwart Madhavrao Scindia.

