Congress Shares 'Many Facets' of Rahul Gandhi in Berlin, Photos Become Meme Gold

The Congress President cannot seem to catch a break!

Updated:August 23, 2018, 8:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on an official visit to Europe, spent some time at Bundastag- the German Parliament.

His pictures at the historical building in Berlin published by Congress’ official handle went viral on the Internet.




Twitterati were at a loss about the purpose of posting the images of Congress president staring blankly at nothing. The trolls were un-sparing and soon, the Congress president ended up a meme.

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions to the images:








BJP Karnataka's Twitter account also joined the trolling: 




During his two day tour of Germany, Rahul Gandhi would also be meeting German NGOs and industrialists, and address a conference organised by the National Overseas Congress.

