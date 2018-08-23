Congress Shares 'Many Facets' of Rahul Gandhi in Berlin, Photos Become Meme Gold

Whoever is running this account is either @RahulGandhi’s biggest enemy or biggest lover. Any idea who? https://t.co/5RYAIMAvHY — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 23, 2018



Rahul Gandhi crossing the road...

To enter an airport.



— Meghnad (@Memeghnad) August 23, 2018

Rahul Gandhi writing exam 😂

Not sure about many facets but this more or less looks like a worried @RahulGandhi searching for existence of Congress in the country.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on an official visit to Europe, spent some time at Bundastag- the German Parliament.His pictures at the historical building in Berlin published by Congress’ official handle went viral on the Internet.Twitterati were at a loss about the purpose of posting the images of Congress president staring blankly at nothing. The trolls were un-sparing and soon, the Congress president ended up a meme.Here are some of the most hilarious reactions to the images:BJP Karnataka's Twitter account also joined the trolling:During his two day tour of Germany, Rahul Gandhi would also be meeting German NGOs and industrialists, and address a conference organised by the National Overseas Congress.