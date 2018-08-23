English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress Shares 'Many Facets' of Rahul Gandhi in Berlin, Photos Become Meme Gold
The Congress President cannot seem to catch a break!
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on an official visit to Europe, spent some time at Bundastag- the German Parliament.
His pictures at the historical building in Berlin published by Congress’ official handle went viral on the Internet.
Twitterati were at a loss about the purpose of posting the images of Congress president staring blankly at nothing. The trolls were un-sparing and soon, the Congress president ended up a meme.
Here are some of the most hilarious reactions to the images:
BJP Karnataka's Twitter account also joined the trolling:
During his two day tour of Germany, Rahul Gandhi would also be meeting German NGOs and industrialists, and address a conference organised by the National Overseas Congress.
The many facets of Rahul Gandhi. #Bundestag pic.twitter.com/MtoNs1TxjO
— Congress (@INCIndia) August 23, 2018
Whoever is running this account is either @RahulGandhi’s biggest enemy or biggest lover. Any idea who? https://t.co/5RYAIMAvHY — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 23, 2018
Rahul Gandhi crossing the road...
To enter an airport. pic.twitter.com/lrvM9mfWoa
— Meghnad (@Memeghnad) August 23, 2018
Rahul Gandhi writing exam 😂 pic.twitter.com/b25jH96jG9 — Maithun 🇮🇳 (@Being_Humor) August 23, 2018
Not sure about many facets but this more or less looks like a worried @RahulGandhi searching for existence of Congress in the country. https://t.co/PrlQ5SoqNO — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) August 23, 2018
During his two day tour of Germany, Rahul Gandhi would also be meeting German NGOs and industrialists, and address a conference organised by the National Overseas Congress.
