Congress Tweet Mourning Sridevi's Demise Invites Flak From Twitterati
'Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013,' the official Congress Twitter handle tweeted.
Sridevi had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor after which some of the family members had returned whereas Sridevi and Boney stayed back.
She is survived by husband Boney and two daughters- Khushi and Jhanvi; Jhanvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak.
Twitter was flooded with thousands of grief messages from Bollywood stars, fans, friends, cricket personalities, and politicians.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was saddened by the untimely demise of the star.
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages."
Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India’s favourite actress, Sridevi.— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 25, 2018
Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages.
My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace.
But it was a tweet from the official handle of The Indian National Congress (INC) that came under heavy criticism on the website.
Sridevi, who was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award by the then President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in 2013 somehow found a mention in INC's mournful tweet.
It read, "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work.
Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013."
Upset over making the star's death "political", several Twitter users took to the site to express their anger.
Also mention, she was born when Nehru was the prime-minister.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 25, 2018
I would not be surprised if they extend... she was alive when indira and rajiv were prime ministers but died in modi govt. Shameful.— Shaifali Malukani (@sp_malukani) February 25, 2018
"She Was Awarded The Padma Shri By The UPA Govt In 2013". Are You Serious? Is That Line Even Necessary To Pay Tribute To A Legendary Actress? Please Stop Politicising The Death. You Guys Are Disgrace To Humanity. Shame On You Congress. #Sridevi #RIPSridevihttps://t.co/gdPHFEIWE4— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 25, 2018
You could have also mentioned that she was born when Congress Govt was in power and died when BJP govt is in power— Amit Saha (@saha_amit) February 25, 2018
Dear @OfficeOfRG you make an award sound like a favour granted. More importantly, #PadmaAwards is an honour given by the country (hence, @rashtrapatibhvn) to its citizen - not by any political party. Shows Congress' sense of entitlement. By this tweet you have insulted #Sridevi— GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) February 25, 2018
Seriously? Was the UPA bit for giving her a Padma Shri really necessary in a condolence message. What kind of idiots are you guys— Masakadzas (@Nesenag) February 25, 2018
The last sentence is needless. Please delete it— rasheed kidwai (@rasheedkidwai) February 25, 2018
A shameless will see a पद्मश्री and try take acredit even in the death. I will give you Two पद्मश्री and advertise in all news papers as obituary. PLEASE OBLIGE— Lt Col Vijay Tomar (@v4ppl) February 25, 2018
Such crassness & insensitivity! Even on such a sad occasion of death of legendary actress Sridevi , Congress has to go for self goals & take credit for her lifetime body of work by saying "UPA" awarded her the Padma Shri.— Rosy (@rose_k01) February 25, 2018
Shame! Even on such a sad occasion you will NOT refrain from taking credit of the award by mentioning the year. You didn’t give, she earned. Do you all understand..!!— Jagrat (@jagratjani) February 25, 2018
She got that award because of her caliber and contribution unlike Nehru who awarded himself the Bharat Ratna. https://t.co/hQLiZMYgev— Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) February 25, 2018
She died when Modi was in power. You missed that part. https://t.co/yRRh5xuPvQ— Ra Ch Na (@raggedtag) February 25, 2018
Was that 'by the UPA Govt' really necessary INC, in a condolence message? :( pic.twitter.com/BkgrYEKYCh— Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 25, 2018
Even in death Queen’s party doesn’t forget to remind WE gave you something. Despicable clowns. https://t.co/Snt7VFccmz— iMac_too (@iMac_too) February 25, 2018
The humility of @INCIndia . It did not take credit for Sridevi living, eating and breathing in Congress ruled times. pic.twitter.com/wBx6WfPHQJ— VikasSaraswat (@VikasSaraswat) February 25, 2018
What is the need of mentioning UPA in condolence message ? Pathetic ♀️ https://t.co/D0ChqjhI2m— Piyu Nair (@DtPiyu) February 25, 2018
Congress @INCIndia @OfficeOfRG, You Guys Truly Are At The Bottom Of Morality Standards Of Human Beings!#Sridevi pic.twitter.com/s23O3QzHuk— The Angry Lord (@TheOneDhawan) February 25, 2018
Following the social media outrage, the party has taken down the tweet and issued a fresh one.
We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work.— Congress (@INCIndia) February 25, 2018
Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/RPagwsnX9h
