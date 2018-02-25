GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
4-min read

Congress Tweet Mourning Sridevi's Demise Invites Flak From Twitterati

'Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013,' the official Congress Twitter handle tweeted.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 25, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Tweet Mourning Sridevi's Demise Invites Flak From Twitterati
Photo credits: News18
Widely regarded as India's first female superstar, legendary actress Sridevi, 54, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai.

Sridevi had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor after which some of the family members had returned whereas Sridevi and Boney stayed back.

She is survived by husband Boney and two daughters- Khushi and Jhanvi; Jhanvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak.

Twitter was flooded with thousands of grief messages from Bollywood stars, fans, friends, cricket personalities, and politicians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was saddened by the untimely demise of the star.




Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages."





But it was a tweet from the official handle of The Indian National Congress (INC) that came under heavy criticism on the website.

Sridevi, who was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award by the then President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in 2013 somehow found a mention in INC's mournful tweet.



It read, "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work.
Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013."

Upset over making the star's death "political", several Twitter users took to the site to express their anger.





















































Following the social media outrage, the party has taken down the tweet and issued a fresh one.






Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You