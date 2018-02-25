Congress Tweet Mourning Sridevi's Demise Invites Flak From Twitterati



Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India’s favourite actress, Sridevi.



Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages.



My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace.

Also mention, she was born when Nehru was the prime-minister.

I would not be surprised if they extend... she was alive when indira and rajiv were prime ministers but died in modi govt. Shameful.

"She Was Awarded The Padma Shri By The UPA Govt In 2013". Are You Serious? Is That Line Even Necessary To Pay Tribute To A Legendary Actress? Please Stop Politicising The Death. You Guys Are Disgrace To Humanity. Shame On You Congress. #Sridevi #RIPSridevi

You could have also mentioned that she was born when Congress Govt was in power and died when BJP govt is in power

Dear @OfficeOfRG you make an award sound like a favour granted. More importantly, #PadmaAwards is an honour given by the country (hence, @rashtrapatibhvn) to its citizen - not by any political party. Shows Congress' sense of entitlement. By this tweet you have insulted #Sridevi

Seriously? Was the UPA bit for giving her a Padma Shri really necessary in a condolence message. What kind of idiots are you guys

The last sentence is needless. Please delete it

A shameless will see a पद्मश्री and try take acredit even in the death. I will give you Two पद्मश्री and advertise in all news papers as obituary. PLEASE OBLIGE

Such crassness & insensitivity! Even on such a sad occasion of death of legendary actress Sridevi , Congress has to go for self goals & take credit for her lifetime body of work by saying "UPA" awarded her the Padma Shri.

Shame! Even on such a sad occasion you will NOT refrain from taking credit of the award by mentioning the year. You didn't give, she earned. Do you all understand..!!

She got that award because of her caliber and contribution unlike Nehru who awarded himself the Bharat Ratna.

She died when Modi was in power. You missed that part.

Was that 'by the UPA Govt' really necessary INC, in a condolence message? :(

Even in death Queen's party doesn't forget to remind WE gave you something. Despicable clowns.

The humility of @INCIndia . It did not take credit for Sridevi living, eating and breathing in Congress ruled times.

What is the need of mentioning UPA in condolence message ? Pathetic ‍♀️

Congress @INCIndia @OfficeOfRG, You Guys Truly Are At The Bottom Of Morality Standards Of Human Beings!#Sridevi

We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work.

Our deepest condolences to her loved ones.