Internet Never Forgets: Congress's Tom Vadakkan Switches to BJP, Twitter Digs Up His Anti-BJP Posts

Atleast you should remove all these tweets before joining @BJP4India Now enjoy trolling.. 😂 — Rajeev Rai (@Rajeev_Bharat) March 14, 2019

Shameful. In a week's time he has changed his narrative & ideology. Mota bhai ne moti rakam deke kharida hoga isey. — siddhartha (@sid_mnnit) March 14, 2019

So what happened in one week??. Sad to see people like you change colours.Shocking to see your change of affiliation to a party you vociferously criticised till yesterday.. No doubt why youngsters are put off by https://t.co/HRC7mZUXq9 RSS is your new ideology.!! Good luck. — sanirk9094 (@Skrish_87) March 14, 2019

What happened with in two days you are taking U turn and joined them? — Sharad Jaikar (@sharadjaikar) March 14, 2019

सात दिन पहले भाजपा को झूठी पार्टी कहने वाले ने भाजपा ज्वाइन कर ली

अब ये सब से बड़ी दोग़लापंती है कि नहीं मित्रों??? pic.twitter.com/fWMtSFAdpM — Zàrf Pàñáçèá ؔظــرف (@ZarfOfficial) March 14, 2019

Amid high campaigning drama in the run-up to 2019 Lok saba polls, Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan switched over to the BJP camp on Thursday even as chief Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Kerala.According to Vadakkan who was a close aid to UPA chief Sonia Gandhi, he was "hurt" over Congress's questioning of the armed forces in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack.He also slammed the Congress for its "dyansty politics", alleging the party has a culture of "use and throw". He joined BJP in the presence of Ravi Shankar Prasad.However, as news of the switch spread on social media, people could not help but notice the lightning speed with which the MP, who has never contested elections, changed his tune and loyalties.Twitterati dug up old 'anti-BJP' tweets made by Vadakkan when he was with the Congress. In fact, the last time the former Congressman tweeted against the BJP was as late as March 9 when Vadakkan called the BJP 'liars' (jhoota).That wasn't the only one. In fact, Vadakkan regularly posted tweets slamming the ruling party and also retweeted crticism from BP's critics and political rivals both within and outsid ethe Congress.Many on Twitter are now trolling these tweets and pointing out at the irony of the situation. Some said that the former Congress spokesperson would have done well to delete these tweets before joining the BJP or at least changed his Twitter bio which still reads Congress.Meanwhile, the Congress was quick to dismiss Vadakkan's criticism. Asked about Vadakkan citing dynastic politics and the Congress's stand on the Pulwama terror attack and India's retaliatory strikes as his reasons for quitting the party, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said every person who leaves a party to join another party "searching for a better future", has to say something.