Congresswoman Attends Trump's Impeachment Hearing in Batgirl Outfit on Halloween, Twitter Cheers

A Democratic Congresswoman on Thursday sent across a pointed message when she showed up in her Halloween Batgirl costume to the crucial impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump.

House Democrat Katie Porter, 45, turned up at Congress wearing a cape, a Batgirl mask and a black costume for the vote which would essentially decide the future of Trump's impeachment inquiry. However, she made a point to change back into regular clothes before the vote on the House Financial Services Committee later in the day.

Porter's stunt went viral on social media and attracted lots of reactions. Some said the House Democrat was making a "mockery" of Congress with the unorthodox costume. Many, especially Republicans, accused of her not taking the impeachment proceedings seriously.

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter is making a mockery of the House of Representatives. #CA45 pic.twitter.com/wgBEZfVaGo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 31, 2019

This is @RepKatiePorter, she represents you in Congress, this is how she arrived to Congress today. pic.twitter.com/N0659Pfi68 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 31, 2019

The @NRCC is having a field day w/ Katie Porter dressed as Batwoman today: "As House Democrats prepare to officially blow up their Majority with impeachment, Katie Porter is prancing around dressed as Batman. This is how seriously these clowns are taking impeachment." pic.twitter.com/yzPQi4RNrs — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 31, 2019

However, a majority of netizens said they "loved" the outfit as well as Porter's move.

On a day in which House Democrats voted to formalize the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, Rep. Katie Porter fought crime dressed as Batwoman.I love her so much. pic.twitter.com/M6NqEWzJyS — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 31, 2019

I cannot imagine looking at this and thinking anything other than how fun Katie Porter must be. https://t.co/BBrhVUivVN — Emily Stewart (@EmilyStewartM) October 31, 2019

I'm not here to defend Katie Porter, but I'm very pro-people dressing in Halloween costumes at work.https://t.co/Zp03JGAmCs — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) October 31, 2019

Katie Porter represents the people of California better than that hack Reagan ever did. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 31, 2019

Taking to Twitter later, Porter explained that just because she took her work in Congress seriously, doesn't mean she took herself seriously. "To my kids Luke, Paul, and Betsy, I’m still just Mom—seeing the Bat-Signal on Halloween & putting on a goofy costume come with the territory," Porter wrote.

Taking my work in Congress seriously doesn’t mean I take *myself* too seriously. To my kids Luke, Paul, and Betsy, I’m still just Mom—seeing the Bat Signal on Halloween & putting on a goofy costume come with the territory.Stay safe trick-or-treating tonight, everyone! pic.twitter.com/5CXFNO3bpd — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) October 31, 2019

She later called out the National Republican Congress Committee for "wasting time" over "trolling" her for "being a mom".

The @nrcc really had a day today — wasting time trolling me for being a mom on Halloween and even worse — wasting time of our Capitol police by sending suspicious-looking packages. https://t.co/GmqTogdqs0 — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) October 31, 2019

