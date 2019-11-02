Take the pledge to vote

Congresswoman Attends Trump's Impeachment Hearing in Batgirl Outfit on Halloween, Twitter Cheers

While some, especially Republicans, roasted Porter for her "bold" costume, others found it a true embodiment of the American spirit.

News18.com

November 2, 2019
Congresswoman Attends Trump's Impeachment Hearing in Batgirl Outfit on Halloween, Twitter Cheers
A Democratic Congresswoman on Thursday sent across a pointed message when she showed up in her Halloween Batgirl costume to the crucial impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump.

House Democrat Katie Porter, 45, turned up at Congress wearing a cape, a Batgirl mask and a black costume for the vote which would essentially decide the future of Trump's impeachment inquiry. However, she made a point to change back into regular clothes before the vote on the House Financial Services Committee later in the day.

Porter's stunt went viral on social media and attracted lots of reactions. Some said the House Democrat was making a "mockery" of Congress with the unorthodox costume. Many, especially Republicans, accused of her not taking the impeachment proceedings seriously.

However, a majority of netizens said they "loved" the outfit as well as Porter's move.

Taking to Twitter later, Porter explained that just because she took her work in Congress seriously, doesn't mean she took herself seriously. "To my kids Luke, Paul, and Betsy, I’m still just Mom—seeing the Bat-Signal on Halloween & putting on a goofy costume come with the territory," Porter wrote.

She later called out the National Republican Congress Committee for "wasting time" over "trolling" her for "being a mom".

