Conman Pretending to be Vin Diesel Dupes German Woman of Nearly Rs 5 Lakh after Claiming He Loved Her

A conman duped a German woman of £5,000 (Rs 4,93,000 approxiamtely) by pretending to be The Fast and the Furious star, Vin Diesel. The fraudster made the woman believe that he loved her before demanding money from her.

According to Daily Star, it all started with the conman contacting the woman named Katja Lorenz online. The 45-year-old woman did not find it strange as she claimed that she worked with actors.

Lorenz asserted that she met Diesel at the Berlinale a few years ago, adding that she followed him on Instagram.

However, the woman wondered why the actor did not contact her from his official Instagram account. She asked this to the conman and he responded by saying, "I can't write to strange women via my official account. My management team would notice that immediately."

With each passing day, the fraudster made her believe that he liked her by calling her "babe" and "darling" and sending her messages on Google hangouts and Instagram.

To win her trust, he even told her that he wanted the relationship to develop and promised her to send money. The conman sometimes called her from exotic locations and talked to her about shoots and future plans.

"We wrote to each other every day. I felt trapped and desired," the woman told German newspaper Bild.

A few days before demanding money, the fraudster told her that he was off to South Africa for a secret photoshoot

Then, one day he told her that his briefcase had been stolen and he had been attacked. Citing the incident, he started making demands for money.

The woman obliged and sent him money every time he asked. "I took out a loan for it, and didn't give my children anything for Christmas," she stated.

But, when Lorenz later realized that she had been cheated, she asked him who he really was.

The man revealed to her "I am 23 years old, a medical student, and I finance my studies this way. I'm sorry."

Police are investigating the matter and have not divulged any details about the case.