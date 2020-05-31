BUZZ

Looks Delicious: Modi Praises Australian PM's Attempt at Make 'Samosas', Makes Post-Lockdown Plans

Samosa is winning the Australian PM | Image credit: Twitter

Samosa is winning the Australian PM | Image credit: Twitter

'Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa,' PM Modi wrote on Twitter.viral tweet,

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
Everybody loves a good samosa. And it seems Australians are no different.

Ahead of his video meet with Narendra Modi on June 4, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday shared pictures of samosas, saying he would have liked to share the popular snack with the Indian leader.

"Sunday Scomosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch -- including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by video link. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him," Morrison tweeted, renaming the Indian fried snack with a twist on his name.

Prime Minster Modi replied that the two countries are "Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!"

"Looks delicious, PM. Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together," Modi tweeted.

Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th, he added.

India is expected to hold a video conference meeting on June 4 in which the two world leaders plan to discuss strategies on improving their diplomatic relationship and discuss a number of pacts including ones on trade and defence among others.


