Looks Delicious: Modi Praises Australian PM's Attempt at Make 'Samosas', Makes Post-Lockdown Plans

Everybody loves a good samosa. And it seems Australians are no different.

Ahead of his video meet with Narendra Modi on June 4, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday shared pictures of samosas, saying he would have liked to share the popular snack with the Indian leader.

"Sunday Scomosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch -- including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by video link. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him," Morrison tweeted, renaming the Indian fried snack with a twist on his name.

Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!



Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP!



Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together.



Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th. https://t.co/vbRLbVQuL1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2020

Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th, he added.

India is expected to hold a video conference meeting on June 4 in which the two world leaders plan to discuss strategies on improving their diplomatic relationship and discuss a number of pacts including ones on trade and defence among others.