'Connection of a Lifetime': Kohli Bids Farewell to Bruno the Beagle in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Collage credits: Twitter / @ImVk5fan.

RIP Bruno became the top trend on Twitter in India on Wednesday.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Virat Kohli on Wednesday took to his Instagram page to bid goodbye to his doggo Bruno who recently passed away after 11 long years of companionship with his master and Indian skipper.

"Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace," Kohli wrote in an Insta post.

Bruno the beagle has been a regular fixture on Kohli's social media pages for quite some time now.



Bollywood actor and Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma shared a selfie with Bruno.








View this post on Instagram


♥️ Bruno ♥️ RIP ♥️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Not just Kohli, Sharma but the Internet and fans who had been closely following the beagle on captain's social media mourned the demise of the adorable beagle. Soon, RIP Bruno became the top trend on Twitter in India.








Kohli's love for the canines isn't news.

In 2017, Kohli visited Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) in Bengaluru and adopted rescue dogs, including those who were paraplegic and chronically ill.

"It was simply unbelievable this morning to see Virat Kohli's car pulling up inside the gates of CARE. His love for dogs is common knowledge, and the fact that we happened to witness it in its purest form was a wonderful, indescribable feeling. He met Dash at the reception, said hello to Captain, walked around the entire place, keenly listening to our Founder trustee Miss Sudha Narayanan and Dr Lohith talk about CARE," read the Facebook post.

