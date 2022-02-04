Conor McGregor Posts Video Of Himself Eating Ice Cream In Bed, Leaves Fans Worried

Irish mixed martial artist and former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) featherweight and lightweight double champion Conor McGregor has not been having a great time professionally. Side-lined from action at the UFC after his defeat by Dustin Poirier that saw him suffer a major leg injury, McGregor has since been overly active on social media. However, a recent post of McGregor left his fans concerned about his mental well-being. Two years after he was arrested and charged with armed robbery and criminal mischief in Miami, he was awarded a key to the city recently. Miami mayor Francis Suarez presented the UFC fighter with the honour on Wednesday. He celebrated the same with booze at the Black Forge Inn in Dublin, where he was pictured with glasses of whisky. In the post he shared on Instagram, McGregor can be seen lying in bed topless, nibbling on an ice lolly and laughing alone. His post left his fans perplexed, especially because he said a couple of days prior to his video that he would give up alcohol while he ‘immersed’ himself in ‘full training.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZfZjGLNe7F/?utm_medium=copy_link

His followers and fans poured an array of comments expressing their confusion and worry about McGregor’s situation. Most comments said that he had lost his mind while some users thought he had gulped down too much whisky. Many thought he was letting go of himself and would never be in a UFC fight again. “Sorry but you are not going to be champion again” one comment read while another stated that money had certainly gone to McGregor’s head. Another comment called his lavish lifestyle too corny and advised him to behave like the king that he is.

Just four days back, Conor had shared a post where he revealed he had planned to give up on alcohol to step into ‘training mode’. The Irish star is plotting his redemption at lightweight and is eyeing a return date of April.

