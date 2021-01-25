Conor McGregor's Viral Knockout Photo from UFC Match Unleashes Meme-fest on Internet

Last week, American Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Dustin Poirier landed a shocking victory by knocking out Irish Conor McGregor in the second round of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 257 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

32-year-old Poirier attacked McGregor with a series of shots to the head before landing him to the ground with a short right hand, setting off stunning excitement among the astounded fans. However, more than Conor’s defeat, it is the match that gave netizens some meme-worthy content that is now going viral.

Starting from McGregor’s this image that shows him lying down on the ground as Poirier fights him relentlessly:

Conor McGregor: khabib fought the worst of me and I fought the best of him. Wait till he fights the best of meThe best of Conor: #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/7BL2TAaNJp — 💯♦️🚨™️ (@afcgem) January 24, 2021

While another UFC fan pointed out how McGregor’s defeat has restored the balance since he was the first player to knock down Poirier in 2014 and now karma has come back to him.

In 2014, Conor McGregor became the first man to ever knock out Dustin Poirier.Seven years later, Dustin Poirier became the first man to ever knock out Conor McGregor.Balance. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/ZO3YqGW9vV — Omer Alvi 2.0 (@OmerAlviii) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, this photograph of McGregor describes us all as we remain exhausted after pulling an all-nighter.

Me on the couch today after staying up until 6 o’clock this morning... #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/5xDmslI2mI — Robert Joyce (@robertjoyce95) January 24, 2021

Some fans also made memes on how UFC President Dana White suffered because of a pirated streaming of the most-money making match.

A fan of The Office through this scene from the series perfectly summed up the match that took place in Abu Dhabi.

The winning meme, however, was created by a user named Hurt CoPain, who presented a perfect amalgamation of the US Senator Bernie Sanders the Grumpy Chic meme and Conor’s knocked out position.

BERNIE JUST KNOCKED OUT MCGREGOR pic.twitter.com/cPUKEvyCy6 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) January 24, 2021

Another Bernie and McGregor meme collaboration by user Shahmir Ferotan has this presentation:

Recommendation as a Medical student : whisky is not healthy#UFC257#khabib pic.twitter.com/7nDZSf7Tg2 — Shahmir Ferotan 😷 (@FerotanShahmir) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, this Simpson's version of McGregor’s meme captured the emotions of the Irish MMA player’s fans:

After the match, “the notorious” McGregor also took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the match. The winner of 22 professional fights thanked his fans for the support and mentioned that it was not his night/morning in there, but a great contest to improve on. He also said that he is excited at the blockbuster trilogy which he now has on his hands.

Commending his competitor Poirier, McGregor said that he “is a hell of a competitor” and he looks forward to going again.

Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 24, 2021

While the winner and the talk of the town, Poirier posted a tweet where he announced that he is the champion indeed.

I am the champion — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 25, 2021

UNCROWNED WORLD CHAMPION — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 25, 2021

In another tweet, the player from Louisiana, United States, also mentioned that he is an “uncrowned champion.”