News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Conor McGregor's Viral Knockout Photo from UFC Match Unleashes Meme-fest on Internet
3-MIN READ

Conor McGregor's Viral Knockout Photo from UFC Match Unleashes Meme-fest on Internet

Twitter screenshot.

Twitter screenshot.

Dustin Poirier attacked Conor McGregor with a series of shots to the head before landing him to the ground with a short right hand, setting off stunning excitement among the astounded fans.

Last week, American Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Dustin Poirier landed a shocking victory by knocking out Irish Conor McGregor in the second round of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 257 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

32-year-old Poirier attacked McGregor with a series of shots to the head before landing him to the ground with a short right hand, setting off stunning excitement among the astounded fans. However, more than Conor’s defeat, it is the match that gave netizens some meme-worthy content that is now going viral.

Starting from McGregor’s this image that shows him lying down on the ground as Poirier fights him relentlessly:

While another UFC fan pointed out how McGregor’s defeat has restored the balance since he was the first player to knock down Poirier in 2014 and now karma has come back to him.

Meanwhile, this photograph of McGregor describes us all as we remain exhausted after pulling an all-nighter.

Some fans also made memes on how UFC President Dana White suffered because of a pirated streaming of the most-money making match.

A fan of The Office through this scene from the series perfectly summed up the match that took place in Abu Dhabi.

The winning meme, however, was created by a user named Hurt CoPain, who presented a perfect amalgamation of the US Senator Bernie Sanders the Grumpy Chic meme and Conor’s knocked out position.

Another Bernie and McGregor meme collaboration by user Shahmir Ferotan has this presentation:

Meanwhile, this Simpson's version of McGregor’s meme captured the emotions of the Irish MMA player’s fans:

After the match, “the notorious” McGregor also took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the match. The winner of 22 professional fights thanked his fans for the support and mentioned that it was not his night/morning in there, but a great contest to improve on. He also said that he is excited at the blockbuster trilogy which he now has on his hands.

Commending his competitor Poirier, McGregor said that he “is a hell of a competitor” and he looks forward to going again.

While the winner and the talk of the town, Poirier posted a tweet where he announced that he is the champion indeed.

In another tweet, the player from Louisiana, United States, also mentioned that he is an “uncrowned champion.”


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...