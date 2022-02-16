'Consent is Key': Delhi, Mumbai and Other Police Forces' 'Safe Valentine' Messages

The police forces across the country have some of the best content creators. Not only are their posts witty, but they also carry meaningful messages. The social media handles of the police forces of various states leave no occasion to give a quirky touch to social messages and send them out to the citizens of the country, and Valentine’s Day was no exception. Tweeting a set of minimalist graphics that depicted a supposed conversation between a heart emoticon and a mask emoticon, Mumbai Police shared “Dil Diyaan Gallan" on Monday. The conversation took cues from Bollywood romantic hit songs and asserted the importance of wearing a mask. The simple and yet impactful messaging by the Mumbai police, on Valentine’s Day, impressed netizens.

Well, that's not it. The Twitter account of the commissioner of the Mumbai police force also posted a small video to give a glimpse of responsible civic behaviour, like being double vaccinated, not drinking and driving, wearing masks and following cyber security measures. “If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this. Screenshot to find out your valentine,” the post was captioned.

If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this.Screenshot to find out your valentine. #ValentinesDay2022 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/PTTICbJCUp — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 14, 2022

Delhi Police and Nagpur Police were also not far behind as they targeted stalking and harassment, in the name of Valentine's Day. “This Valentine’s Day, remember, Consent is Key,” the caption read, further assuring that Delhi Police will take stringent measures against stalking and harassment. “Don’t cross the line,” the Twitter post concluded. They further shared the anti-stalker helpline number – 109.

“Unwanted chocolates from someone? Let us know. We would like to add some sweetness,” Nagpur police wrote encouraging people to report cases of harassment that come in form of unwanted romantic gestures.

Unwanted chocolates from someone?Let us know. We would like to add some sweetness.Have a safe #day.❤ #NagpurPolice #AlwaysThere4U — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) February 14, 2022

Considering that Assembly elections are underway in Uttar Pradesh, the law enforcement force of Uttar Pradesh urged people to vote.

Say yes to this offer on #ValentineDay!Go out on a date with EVM to make the romance with democracy an everlasting affair. #UPP4FairPoll #AssemblyElections2022 #YourVoteMatters #ValentinesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/LPQ9hXSEWP — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 14, 2022

“Go out on a date with EVM to make the romance with democracy an everlasting affair,” they wrote in their Tweet.

