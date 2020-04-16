Constantly Hungry during Quarantine? Try These Easy Dishes You with all Those Leftovers

Coronavirus has forced people to stay indoors, leading to increase in food consumption. As a result of this, more leftovers are also generated. But, if we know creative ways to use these leftovers, we can reduce waste during self-isolation.

Here are some of the dishes you can prepare using leftovers.

Potpourri

This could be the perfect dish if you have hoarded too many vegetables and do not know what to do with them.

Recipe:

· Take vegetables you have in your freezer, preferably bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, beans

· Now, pour olive oil in a bowl, sprinkle in salt, thyme, oregano, vinegar

· Take all the vegetables, cut and dice them into pieces and arrange them in a greased baking dish

· Pour the marinade over them

· Grill them in an oven

· You can add shredded chicken on the potpourri, or pair it with some grilled fish

Dal ka parantha

To make this, you need wheat flour, leftover dal, green coriander, oil, salt, cumin seed and green chillies, if needed.

And here's how you make it!





· Take wheat flour in a bowl to knead dough

· Mix leftover dal in it. Also add salt, cumin seeds green coriander, 1 tsp of oil and required amount of water. Make dough

· Break lump from dough to make balls

· Roll it round and put it on a heated tawa and use oil. Don’t forget to flip while making parantha

· Your dish is ready to serve

Sandwich

You can make vegetable sandwich from leftover daals and sabzis. You just need bread and butter, apart from leftovers.

Follow these steps to make it!

· Take leftover sabzis and daals

· Stuff bread with the leftovers

· Put it on a heated tawa. But before that put butter on the tawa

· Flip it to protect it from getting burnt

· Serve with chutney

Pancakes with leftover banana

You can make pancakes using leftover bananas (try to take more ripe bananas) and eggs. You also require butter or oil to grease, and jam, powdered sugar, maple syrup for topping.

And here's how you make it:

· Cut banana into small pieces and mash

· Add baking powder for making it fluffier

· Pour the eggs over mashed banana and stir it

· Heat a pan and let butter melt over it

· Put the batter on the pan

· Cook the pancakes till its bottom becomes brown

· Flip it using a spatula

· When looks ready, put it on a plate to serve hot

· Sprinkle it with toppings



