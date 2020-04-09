BUZZ

Constitution Club Provides Free Food Daily to 10,000 Needy People in Coronavirus Lockdown in Delhi

Image for representation.

  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi With thousands of poor and daily-wagers stuck in Delhi amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the Constitution Club of India too has chipped in to feed the hungry, supplying meals thrice a day for over 10,000 needy persons across the national capital.

Club Director Arvind Kumar said that they were preparing fresh food daily, which the club staff then ferried in its vehicles for distribution across Delhi to feed the hungry.

He said that the club was also supplying food from its Rafi Marg location to wherever needed on the requests of Delhi MPs, including in Araambagh locality on Thursday after New Delhi's BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi urged for the same.

The Lok Sabha Speaker is the chairman of the club, with present and former MPs as its members.


