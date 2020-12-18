Construction Worker Grievously Injured in Attack by Komodo Dragon at ‘Jurassic Park’ Resort in Indonesia

A construction worker has been seriously wounded after he was attacked by a Komodo dragon at a controversial 'Jurassic Park' resort being built in Indonesia.

According to a DailyMail report, the worker later identified as Elias Agas, was attacked by the reptile while he was helping to build the £4.8 million resort (approx. Rs 480,605,754.50) which apparently is inspired by Steven Spielberg’s film Jurassic Park.

Local media reports quoted that the 46-year-old worker was immediately rushed to the hospital, as the giant lizard ‘tore several parts of his body’.

Julius Buluki, the head of security at the Rinca Island Security section of the Komodo National Park, said that the incident took place at around 3pm local time. As soon as they received information about the attack, fellow rangers rushed to the spot and managed to evacuate the injured worker.

Agas was then rushed to Labuanbajo using a speedboat for further treatment, he added. The upcoming resort on Rinca Island has been controversial from start and has been with concerns among conservationists who fear it will harm the lizard’s natural habitat. As the island is home to around a thousand of the remaining 3,000 Komodo dragons. They have been classified as vulnerable to extinction by experts.

The controversial resort dubbed as ‘Jurassic Park’ after its architects shared a video clip of the planned attraction which allows visitors to get a close-up view with the Komodos. The design in the video shows the lizards surrounded by a moat and circular walkways for tourists to view them.

The recent attack on Agas comes just months after a widely shared photo earlier this month showed a Komodo dragon confronting a construction truck in a muddy clearing of the jungle.

The photo was shared by Gregorius Afioma, an Indonesian environmental activist on Instagram. Afioma in a lengthy write-up along the photo post said, ‘This is probably the first truck to enter the Komodo dragon conservation area since the Komodo dragon came to the world's attention in 1912’.

'The idea to build a Jurassic Park is honestly embarrassing,' he added.

See it here:

The Komodo dragons are an endangered species and are the world’s largest lizards. They are found living in the wild on a handful of small and remote Indonesian islands.

They can grow up to three metres in length, weigh up to 200 pounds (around 90 kgs) , have a venomous bite and are strong enough to hunt and kill water buffalo.

Conservationists have long feared that destruction of their natural habitat in the name of mass tourism, trafficking and a lack of natural prey threaten the survival of Komodo dragons.