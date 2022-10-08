Contractor Climbs Coconut Tree in Kerala, Threatens to Jump Over Due Payment

In an unusual incident in Kerala, a man, who is believed to be a contractor, climbed a high coconut tree and threatened to leap off if his client did not pay his invoices. The scenario drew the attention of the concerned persons and those nearby. The event occurred in the Palliyodu hamlet in Neyyattinkara town on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. According to a report by India Times, it took the Fire Force personnel three hours of pleading and persuading to get the man down finally.

The owner of the house that the contractor built refused to pay him the due amount, resulting in him positioning himself on the coconut tree opposite the house. Suresh, the contractor, stated that the house owner owed him Rs 4.80 lakh and that all of his efforts to collect it were futile. In order to demonstrate the validity of his claims, he repeatedly sent the invoices and the account statements to the parties involved over WhatsApp.

The fire officials initially tried to calm the man down, but he was determined to get down only after receiving his due amount. To ensure the man's safety, the fire force tied a net around the coconut tree to securely catch him in care of any mishap.

The Fire Force authorities then went up the coconut tree and took him down after much pleading and waving a wad of cash as a guarantee that this time he wouldn't be sent away without his dues being cleared.

Along with police and Fire Force officials, many residents had tried to persuade him to come down earlier in the day, but they had all been unsuccessful. However, a resolute Suresh insisted that he would only leave once the money had been transferred into his bank account and he had received an SMS notification on his mobile.

