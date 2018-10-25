English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Convicted Murderer Leads Police to Victim's Remains in Exchange For an Xbox
Eight years after being convicted, the murderer finally revealed the location - in exchange for a gaming console.
A man convicted of murdering his ex-wife and serving a life-sentence in Michigan led the police to the remains of the body, in exchange for an Xbox.
Doug Stewart, who was a U.S. military veteran, was arrested in June 2010 as the only "person of interest" and charged with first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy of his estranged wife, Venus Stewart.
He was convicted of killing Venus in 2011, and has been serving a life sentence in Saginaw Correctional Facility in Freeland since.
For the eight years since Venus's initial disappearance from her parents house in April of 2010, the location of the woman and her remains had remained unknown. On October 22, Doug changed that when in an attempt to gain an Xbox, he agreed to reveal the location of his wife's remains.
The promise of this exchange led police to find remains that they believe are of Venus Stewart, who was buried in a five-foot-deep hole at the location Doug had described. The location was at a short distance from Venus's parents house where she was last seen.
The Michigan Department of Corrections agreed to honor some requests from the convicted murderer including providing Xbox gaming systems for use by him and other inmates at the Saginaw Correctional Facility.
However, the Xbox will not be connected to the Internet and the only games the inmates will be allowed to play will be sports games on the gaming consoles, which were donated. The inmates will only have access to the gaming consoles only for thirty minutes at a stretch.
According to a report in M Live, the console was not the only thing Doug had asked for. The police denied giving Doug a number of other things he asked for, and said the things he was given was not special treatment.
And even though an Xbox is an unlikely object for an exchange, the police only agreed because they felt that the family deserved closure.
