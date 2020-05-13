BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Cooking, Cleaning and Relationships: Twitter Wants PM Modi to Know We Have Been 'Atmanirbhar'

Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was the phrase 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) which tickled the funny bone on twitter and netizens came up with all sorts of possibilities on what all 'atmanirbhar' could mean in the lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 11:22 AM IST
In his speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package under "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” aimed at helping the country become self-reliant and get back on track following the coronavirus crisis.

The speech, which lasted nearly half an hour,was entirely in Hindi and had some extremely tough and verbose words. However, it was the phrase 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) which tickled the funny bone on twitter and netizens came up with all sorts of possibilities on what all 'atmanirbhar' could mean in the lockdown. While some saw baking as an act of self-reliance, or others found the act of cleaning the house a step towards being self-sufficient.

Here are some of the tweets where netizens tried to explain their self-reliance in lockdown:

