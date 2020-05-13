Cooking, Cleaning and Relationships: Twitter Wants PM Modi to Know We Have Been 'Atmanirbhar'

In his speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package under "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” aimed at helping the country become self-reliant and get back on track following the coronavirus crisis.

The speech, which lasted nearly half an hour,was entirely in Hindi and had some extremely tough and verbose words. However, it was the phrase 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) which tickled the funny bone on twitter and netizens came up with all sorts of possibilities on what all 'atmanirbhar' could mean in the lockdown. While some saw baking as an act of self-reliance, or others found the act of cleaning the house a step towards being self-sufficient.

Here are some of the tweets where netizens tried to explain their self-reliance in lockdown:

As a freelancer, my default setting is atma nirbhar. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) May 13, 2020

Meet Pandiyan, he has trained himself to pee in the pot. And has been working hard to be atmanirbhar much before Modiji came along & made it trend.

Pandiyan's atmanirbharta is of as much consequence as today's speech. pic.twitter.com/RpdDNXChsV — Manisha (@ManiFaa) May 12, 2020

Atma Nirbhar = Do It Yourself — Puja Mehra (@pujamehra) May 12, 2020

I am so atmanirbhar that I create my own problems — Ritika Rusia (@ritikarusia) May 12, 2020

My tweets needn't bang for validation, they are atmanirbhar already — someone's daughter (@scopeheenahihai) May 12, 2020

horror movies are atma-nirbhar — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) May 12, 2020

Mom : son when will you marry ??



Son : mom , I am #Atmanirbhar !! pic.twitter.com/G3Xvc7cWEy — Last Man Standing RELUCTANT_ECONOMIST (@Mnomics_) May 12, 2020

now going to eat dinner and then atmanirbhar bartan abhiyan 😭 — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) May 12, 2020

Changing my PUBG name to ‘Atmanirbhar’. Waise bhi, my squad never supports me. — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) May 12, 2020

My mom has made me atma nirbhar today😎 pic.twitter.com/7ZOgws9xv6 — Aparna Ramachandra (@msaparna) May 12, 2020