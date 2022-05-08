The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for domestic use has been hiked again by Rs 50 in several Indian cities. The country has been experiencing a surge in prices for some time now. After the latest price hike, 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 999.50 in Delhi, up from the previous price of Rs 949.50, news agency ANI reported on the day. While many were frustrated over this price surge, Twitter users used this opportunity to create memes and make netizens have a good laugh. Here are a few Twitter reactions that one needs to read:

Middle class people buying Domestic LPG after price hike :pic.twitter.com/Y58HHrpppG — Accha Time (@memedoctorbillu) May 7, 2022

Earlier on May 1, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders were also increased by Rs 102 from Rs 2,253 in Delhi. The prices were hiked by the same amount in other cities as well. Restaurants, eateries, tea stalls and others constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder. The price of a 5kg LPG cylinder was also hiked to Rs 665 at the time.

Previously, the price of domestic LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 50 across India on March 22, after a freeze of six months since October last year. This was done after the petrol price and diesel prices also saw a steep rise during the time amid rising crude oil prices. The LPG cylinder price hike today comes amid rising inflation rates in the country. The retail inflation in March has exceeded the expectations, and the same in April is expected to rise further. To tackle inflation, the Reserve Bank of India has hiked its key lending rates by 40 basis points in a first after August 2018.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.