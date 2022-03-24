WATCH: Couple Dances With Pet Dog at Wedding, Internet Can't Handle Cuteness

Dogs are not just a pet but a part of the family of their owners. So, when this couple from a recent viral video got hitched, they could not leave their pet dog out of the picture, even at their first dance after the wedding. The now-viral video of the trio’s dance shows the couple carrying the dog in between them as they roll on Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud song. The pet golden retriever initially rests its head on the bride’s shoulder but soon turns back to lick the groom’s face. “Thank you,” the groom is heard saying on the dog’s gesture.

The video of this cute first dance with newlyweds and the dog was originally shared on TikTok by the bride, Steph. The clip received over 11.8 million views on the short video sharing platform and soon reached other social media platforms as well. It was later re-shared by the Instagram page, goldenretriever_lilly.

Can’t get over the cuteness in the clip? Trust us, you are not alone.

Netizens soon flooded the comment section posting their appreciative reaction to the couple’s bonding with the dog. “How nice to see everyone was included on your wedding day,” wrote a user in his reaction while another said that she would have no shame in gatecrashing this wedding party.

This is not the first such dog video to have taken over the internet. Earlier, a video of a cute disturbance caused by a pet dog at its owner’s wedding had gone viral on social media platforms. The video shared by the Instagram page ‘proposalspage’ showed the pet dog cutely interjecting the newly wed’s dance by passing from between the bride and the groom. The dog’s act gets loud cheers from the guests and the couple is also seen chuckling. The dog stands there almost guarding the couple’s first dance until they complete.

This is like the cutest disturbance ever! The video received over 55 thousand likes on Instagram.

