Cooking, No Sexist Jokes: Twitter User Shares 'Bare Minimum' Men Can Do in Relationships

It is often wrongly perceived that it is very difficult to make a woman happy. However, in reality, a woman has the same requirements as anyone else in a healthy relationship. In love, it is often about the little things. People usually tend to complain about how women have high standards. Elaborating on the same, a Twitter user posted a long list of the “bare minimum” that a man can do to make a woman happy. “TIRED of men acting persecuted by women’s ‘high’ standards so I’m going to make a list of FREE things that make us happy All FREE,” the tweet read.

Further, the Twitter user mentioned how it is just about cooking a meal, or complimenting her. He wrote, “Cook a meal. A regular meal. Daal chawal. I don’t mean date night. I don’t mean a special favor. I mean maybe one day a week she doesn’t have to plan or cook. Daal pressure cooker mein dalo. Chawal 20 minute mein dam karo. Tarka lagai. Bas.” They also wrote about other things like singing a song, taking pictures of her, paying attention, getting her little things, respecting, control the temper and many more. Here is the Twitter thread.

Compliment her. That's it. That's the rocket science. Do it without making it sound like a joke. Do it when she gets dressed up for an outing. Puts on eyeliner. Literally a sentence. That's it. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Pay attention. What does she like? To eat? To buy? Books? Stationary? Her favourite colour? That way on a birthday or anniversary you'll actually KNOW WHAT TO BUY FOR HER.

Literally just ask her friend or check out the small businesses she follows on insta. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Veering back into free territory. Good sex also costs no money. Be good at sex. If you don't know how, open an incognito tab and Google it — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Taking your ass off the sofa during family dawats and helping her prep and serve is also, you guessed it, free. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Since uploaded, the thread has gone viral and garnered tons of reaction from netizens. One Twitter user wrote, “Great thread about being a good partner. Mostly for men who don’t participate in domestic labour. Sad that this is still needed in 2022 but here we are.” Another person wrote, “This thread is gold. Picking few things from here and applying in real life can make relationship so wholesome.”

