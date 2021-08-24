Loving someone truly can have a lot of interpretations and an incident that took place recently in the Yerawada area of ​​Pune also can help to cement the idea of ‘true love’ in many. The wife of a young man who was a porter with the Indian Army in the Attari in Punjab had gone missing five years ago and in all this time, the desperate spouse had not gone a day by without searching for his wife. But his wife was not to be found anywhere. The young man’s family then even tried to persuade him to remarry. But the young man refused to marry, hoping to find his wife someday.

Aman Singh worked as a porter in the Attari in Punjab and his wife Mehak went missing five years ago and when nothing else helped to bring her back to him, just three words -‘Coolie’, ‘Attic’ and ‘Fauji’ helped reunite the spouses who had been forced to stay away from each other by reasons best known to fate all those years ago.

Aman’s wife Mehak had been undergoing treatment for mental illness while in Amritsar when his mother passed away. The news of the elderly woman’s passing and her illness combined caused a lot of shock to the young woman who then boarded an unknown train and suddenly left. Aman and their relatives searched for her in many places but could not find her.

Finally after five long years, Aman found out that his wife was in Yerawada Psychiatric Hospital in Pune. It was an unforgettable day when the husband met his wife five years later. There were tears of joy in the eyes of the hospital staff at this time.

Palghar police had reportedly admitted the woman to Thane Psychiatric Hospital when they found her all those years ago. Two years back, she was shifted to a psychiatric hospital in Yerawada. When social worker Pravina Deshpande tried to communicate with the concerned woman, she noticed that she was uttering three words- ‘Coolie’, ‘Fauji’, and ‘Attari’. Pravina then informed the Amritsar police station and Aman came to know the whereabouts of his missing wife.

He reached Pune immediately after learning about his wife and the couple had an emotional reunion. The husband-wife duo also share two sons and a daughter.

