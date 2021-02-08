Cop Beaten Up for 'Inauspicious' Sneeze in Ahmedabad, Five Arrested

A 26-year-old Lok Rakshak dal (LRD) jawan of Krishnanagar police in Ahmedabad was thrashed badly by five men for sneezing.

LRD jawan Yuvrajsinh Jhala, who has been working with the accounts department of Krishnanagar police, had gone to the mamlatdar office in Naroda gam where the five accused were already there.

According to reports, he said that he had gone there to enquire about some land that had been allocated for the Krishnanagar police building. However, on Saturday, while he was coming down the stairs, he sneezed. At that point, two of the men who were present at the scene asked him how he had dared to sneeze on such an auspicious occasion.

He explained that he was a police officer and why he was there. But the five accused began arguing with him. This escalated and they soon started beating Jhala up till he began bleeding from his nose and mouth.

All five men were arrested and brought to the police station. Jhala was admitted to the hospital where he is currently being treated.

In March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was slowly gaining momentum in India, a man riding a motorbike was thrashed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra just because he sneezed in public.

A CCTV video of the fracas, which took place in Gujari area of the city, went viral on social media, though the local police said no complaint had been registered.

The video showed that a bike-rider stopping and asking another rider on the road why he sneezed without covering his face with a handkerchief as it could cause the spread of the coronavirus.

It led to a heated exchange, and the man who had allegedly sneezed was beaten up.