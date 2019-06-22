Cop Lets Off Turtle ‘Detained' for Halting Traffic with a ‘Warning and Selfie’

A turtle briefly “detained” for disrupting traffic on a road in the United States was let off by police after a “warning and selfie.”

Deputy L. Fontenot was conducting a traffic stop on a “Florida Native” for impeding traffic flow, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s posted on Facebook.

“At the time of the stop, the suspect identified as "Gopherus Genus" (exact age unknown), failed to clear the roadway when ordered to do so, opting to continue his current activity of walking along the parkway," said the post labeled “IMPEDING TRAFFIC INCIDENT.”

The deputy then “quickly detained” the turtle. "Gopherus was cooperative during the remainder of my encounter with him, so I chose to use discretion and let him go with a warning. In fact, our interaction was so positive, we posed for a selfie together!" Fontenot was quoted as saying in the post.

The selfie showed a smiling Fontenot with Gopherus.

“After a heartfelt conversation regarding this risky behavior (he) was ‘released on his own recognizance’ in some nearby woods,” the post said.

The Department of Natural Resources recently urged drivers to watch for turtles and allow them to cross the road safely, saying roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population declines throughout the United States.