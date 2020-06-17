Cop Rushes Home Mid-Duty to Get Milk for Infant Aboard Shramik Special, Earns Praise

A railway police officer is being praised on social media after she provided a woman aboard a train with a bottle of milk for her infant son. The mother-son duo were travelling on a Shramik Special Train when the woman, Mehrunnisa, sought milk for her child. The Assistant Sub Inspector rushed home to get some milk for the baby.

Her gesture came to light when the Divisional Railway Manager of Ranchi tweeted about the incident that happened earlier this week on a train enroute Gorakhpur from Bengaluru.

दिनांक 14 जून 2020 को हटिया रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन संख्या 06563 बेंगलुरु से गोरखपुर जाने वाली श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन का सुबह 06:00 बजे आगमन हुआ.

इस ट्रेन से यात्रा कर रही एक महिला यात्री (नाम- मेहरून्निसा )ने स्टेशन पर कार्यरत रेल सुरक्षा बल की महिला कर्मचारी ASI, श्रीमती 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KVj52XEYZp — DRM Ranchi (@drmrnc) June 14, 2020

The train had stopped at the Hatia railway station in Jharkhand when Mehrunnisa requested the authorities to arrange milk for her four-month-old son. This is when ASI Susheela Baraik from the Railway Protection Force rushed to her home near the station and returned with a bottle of milk for the child. The photo of has been shared widely on social media.

In May, an RPF constable at the Bhopal railway station ran after the train to hand over a packet of milk to a mother of an infant aboard the train. He was praised by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and was awarded a cash prize also.

Sharif Hashmi was traveling with her husband Haseen Hashmi and her four-month-old child in a Shramik Special train from Belgaum to Gorakhpur on May 31. She asked help from the constable for her hungry child. Constable Inder Singh Yadav immediately bought a packet of milk from a shop outside the Bhopal Railway Station, but the train started moving. He ran after the train to ensure the woman gets milk for her child.

