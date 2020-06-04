Cop Who Ran After Train to Give Milk to Toddler Gets Praise, Cash Reward from Railway Minister

New Delhi An RPF constable won praise from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday after he ran behind a moving train to give a milk packet to a four-month-old baby. The minister has also announced a cash reward for the brave cop.

“RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav, 33, demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-month-old child,” a statement from the railway ministry said.

Sharif Hashmi was traveling with her husband Haseen Hashmi and her four-month-old child in a Shramik Special train from Belgaum to Gorakhpur on May 31. The baby was crying as she could not get milk at any of the previous stations. She asked help from the constable, the statement said.

Yadav immediately bought a packet of milk from a shop outside the Bhopal Railway Station, but the train started moving.

"The constable showed his humanity and courage by running behind a moving vehicle and provided the packet of milk to the lady in the coach," the statement said.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera at the railway platform.

A commendable deed by RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav who demonstrated exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a child, Goyal said.

pic.twitter.com/qtR3qitnfG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 4, 2020

“I have announced a cash award to honour the good samaritan," he added.

Netizens too commended the cop for his generous act.

