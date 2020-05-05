Cops Arrive in a Helicopter to Catch Tiger on the Loose Only to Find a Sculpture

Imagine spotting a tiger, just sitting and staring at you, while you're taking a walk through the countryside. You are going to jump out of your skins, right? That's exactly what happened when a group of people came across a tiger in the quaint Kent countryside in England. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a sculpture.

A woman named Martha tweeted that her grandmother was surprised to see ten armed policemen and a helicopter coming up to her house. It turns out, they were coming to speak to her about a tiger in her backyard. However, what they did not realise was this - the tiger was a sculpture which had been made by Martha's grandmother almost two decades ago.

The Guardian reported that the sculpture was made by Juliet Simpson, now 85 and that she used chicken wire and resin to make the sculpture! And you have to admit, the tiger does look lifelike!

After she introduced the cops to the tiger, they established that it wasn't dangerous and closed the case.

My Granny is a sculptress. Today 10 armed police and a helicopter were called to her house after walkers reported a tiger in the woods. This is the tiger. pic.twitter.com/Kn21npZPiS — Martha (@marthasimpson__) May 2, 2020

