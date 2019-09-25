Take the pledge to vote

Cops Deliver Amazon Packages After Finding Them Abandoned in a Cemetery

Officers in a Massachusetts police department briefly turned into Amazon drivers after a stash of undelivered packages was found in a cemetery.

Associated Press

September 25, 2019
Officers in a Massachusetts police department briefly turned into Amazon drivers after a stash of undelivered packages was found in a cemetery.

Burlington police tweeted that a “diligent groundskeeper” at a cemetery in the town northwest of Boston found the packages Monday morning in a trash receptacle and contacted police.

"It appears that a number of Amazon Packages were dumped in one of their garbage disposal bins," the tweet read.

Police did not say exactly how many packages there were, but photos posted on social media showed about 20.

The packages were addressed to Burlington residents, so police took it upon themselves to deliver them.

They are also investigating to determine how the packages ended up at the cemetery and have contacted Amazon.

They tweeted, “If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!”

