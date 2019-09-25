Cops Deliver Amazon Packages After Finding Them Abandoned in a Cemetery
Officers in a Massachusetts police department briefly turned into Amazon drivers after a stash of undelivered packages was found in a cemetery.
Burlington police tweeted that a “diligent groundskeeper” at a cemetery in the town northwest of Boston found the packages Monday morning in a trash receptacle and contacted police.
"It appears that a number of Amazon Packages were dumped in one of their garbage disposal bins," the tweet read.
A diligent grounds keeper at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery came across something suspicious this morning and called us right away.It appears that a number of Amazon Packages were dumped in one of their garbage disposal bins.We are investigating to see how they wound up there. pic.twitter.com/cI11ewRoHc— Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) September 23, 2019
Police did not say exactly how many packages there were, but photos posted on social media showed about 20.
The packages were addressed to Burlington residents, so police took it upon themselves to deliver them.
They are also investigating to determine how the packages ended up at the cemetery and have contacted Amazon.
They tweeted, “If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!”
