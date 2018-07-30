English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cops From All Over The World Are Asking You Not to Take The #InMyFeelings Challenge
Kiki, do you want to get hurt?
Image credits: @caarolin9 / Twitter
Police around the world is warning its citizens from taking the #InMyFeelingsChallenge that has put the traffic safety in jeopardy and also resulted in accidents in several instances.
The challenge was originally kicked off by comedian @theshiggyshow on his Instagram account, who showed off his dancing skills and inspired netizens to follow his footsteps.
With Drake's "In My Feelings" song blasting on their car's stereo, people leaped out of moving vehicles, danced alongside and jumped back in, all this to complete the challenge. Needless to say, the dangerous challenge led to casualties.
Closer home, Indians too caught up with the trend and imitated the challenge.
To put brakes on this, Mumbai Police, popular for its quirky social media posts, came out to warn about the risks involved in the viral challenge.
"Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge"
Uttar Pradesh police was next to call out the dangers around imitating the challenge. In a tweet posted on Monday, the official handle of UP Police wrote, "Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice"
The craze around completing the challenge hasn't gone down too well with the police of other countries.
According to Khaleej Times, arrest warrants have been issued against three social media personalities for impersonating the challenge.
According to the same report, a fine of Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points will also be slapped on motorists taking part in the dangerous trend.
Police in Spain has also warned its citizens about the challenge, saying they could be charged if caught. While Florida police will hit you with $1000 of fines as well as possible criminal charges, The Guardian reported.
If you thought that was all, the National Transportation Safety Board that investigates accidents in aviation, amongst others, expressed their thoughts over the dangerous challenge.
"We have some thoughts about the #InMyFeelings challenge. #Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a #driver, #pilot, or #operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle."
i almost died #Kekechallenge #KIKIDOYOULOVEME pic.twitter.com/ZkEExvN9ep
— Barbara Kopylova (@baabsxx) July 15, 2018
That makes two of us 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/VzRQ2gcRKn — rene (@hvllrene) July 15, 2018
Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018
Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/RyTvoChJFa
— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 30, 2018
We have some thoughts about the #InMyFeelings challenge. #Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a #driver, #pilot, or #operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle. Read more on this #NTSBmwl issue: https://t.co/b9D0IwNemV #MWLMonday https://t.co/vt6oFTbDsj
— NTSB (@NTSB) July 23, 2018
