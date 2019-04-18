Cops Hailed As Heroes After Saving 21-Day-Old Infant From Choking; Video Goes Viral

In the Marilia area of Sao Paulo, every parent's worst nightmare came true when their 21-day-old infant lost consciousness after choking on milk.The parents, completely at a loss and desperate to revive their baby, rushed to the nearest police station where two police officers jumped to their rescue. The mother was understandably inconsolable, and could not bear to watch as her son turned blue.The footage captured of the moment shows the police officers trying to revive the child by giving it CPR and mouth-to-mouth. It was around 8 pm when the parents rushed in to the police station, and the officers, Renato Taroco and Robson Thiago de Souza, wasted no time in helping them.The parents watched in utmost horror as the police officers tried a variety of methods to help the child. They kept checking the baby's airways, in order to suck out the milk that was choking him. In a few minutes, the child was breathing normally again. The police officers are now being hailed as heroes, and rightly so.The video was captured on the CCTV camera, and was later uploaded on social media. Since then, it has gone viral with thousands of people sharing it.The police officers later said that it was an emotional moment for them, and that they were glad to be able to help. Although the names of the parents have not been revealed, it has been confirmed that the baby is now doing well and was later taken to a hospital for a check-up.