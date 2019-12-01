Take the pledge to vote

Cops Help Couple Get Married Inside the Police Station in Uttar Pradesh

The Deoband police station in Saharanpur played host to a Muslim wedding over the weekend.

IANS

Updated:December 1, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
Cops Help Couple Get Married Inside the Police Station in Uttar Pradesh
The Deoband police station in Saharanpur played host to a Muslim wedding over the weekend.

The Deoband police station in Saharanpur played host to a Muslim wedding over the weekend.

A young couple Khushnaseeb and Abdul Malik were in a relationship but their families were strongly opposed to their marriage.

The couple approached the Saharanpur SSP, after which the police played a mediator and initiated talks with their families.

The families refused to relent and the cops finally decided to hold the 'Nikah' in the police station.

Deoband SHO Yagdatt Sharma said, "Abdul Malik, a resident of Pathanpura Mohalla, was in love with Khushnaseeb of Gandhewad village under Mirzapur police station. They both wanted to get married, but because of their families they coul'd not marry. So we decided to help them since both are adults."

"We will always be grateful to police for helping us out in our difficult times. It was a unique marriage which we will remember for a long time," the couple said.

The police station had been decorated for the event and several people thronged the venue to witness this unusual marriage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
