Cops in China Pull Out Wimpering Golden Retriever from Semi-frozen Lake, Viral Video Wins Hearts

Animal rescue videos are heart-warming but often the rescuers put themselves in great danger for rescuing the creatures. Whether it is the American man fighting a baby alligator to rescue his pet dog or the Filipino man who swam through 6-feet deep water to save a dog trapped in a house during Typhoon Vamco, dog lovers have bravely carried out the rescue work.

Recently, in an incident that occurred at China’s Binhe Park in Bole, a dog was rescued by the police officers from a freezing lake, reported Daily Mail reported.

The park is located in Bole city, which is a county-level city in China's Xinjiang region. An extremely shaky 30-second video of the incident shows the dog from the breed of golden retriever being rescued by the police who ran towards the freezing lake. The officer can be seen dragging the dog out of the freezing water by pulling the animal by its paw.

The dog was holding to the edge of the ice when the officer dragged him out of the freezing water. Reportedly, the dog was given to its owner after being rescued by the local police. The dog’s owner was the one who called for police after the animal accidentally fell into the freezing lake.

As per the report, the temperature when the dog fell in the lake was minus 16 degrees celsius. The officer who grabbed the dog’s paw was Shi Shuanlin. He can be seen gently rescuing the dog by sitting on the edge of the lake to avoid falling in the freezing water. Half of the dog’s body was inside the lake while he was grabbing on to the edge of the ice.

After coming out of the water, the dog was shaking off his body in an attempt to dry itself. Towards the end of the short video, we can see the dog inside the trunk of a car which seemingly belongs to the pet owner.

The entire incident was recorded with the help of a body camera.

16 swans, the first to migrate for the winter this year, arrive at Binhe Park in Bole, NW China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region pic.twitter.com/nFE92QI8Js — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 14, 2020

Binhe Park was recently in news after it was reported on November 14 by CGTN that 16 swans had arrived at the park. It was also said that these swans are the first to migrate in winter this year.