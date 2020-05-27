Cops in Kashmir Greet Doctors With Flowers after Uproar Over Harassment of Medical Staff in Pandemic

After coming under severe backlash for stopping, harassing doctors on way to duty, the J&K Police personnel on Wednesday gave flowers to doctors at Lala Ded Hospital in Srinagar as a goodwill gesture.

Faces covered in masks, cops were were seen giving flowers to the doctors at the entry gate of Kashmir's maternity hospital. "Jammu and Kashmir Police today gave flowers to the doctors at LD Hospital, as a tribute to frontline workers fighting amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak," news agency ANI reported.

The gesture comes after the police were criticised for stopping doctors who were on their way to duty in Kashmir in times of pandemic with senior doctors alleging harassment.

Dr Syed Maqbool, an ace senior intervention cardiologist at Srinagar’s Super Speciality Hospital, alleged "police beating, humiliating and detaining him for hours for asking a cop to allow him for work at a checkpoint in Srinagar'.

In another incident, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, Dr Tajamul Hussain was stopped by the police while he was on way to inspect a quarantine centre and sample collection centre in the north Kashmir district. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

A top gynecologist of the Valley, Dr Farhat Jabeen, too alleged that she along with four of her colleagues were "scorned and humiliated" by the cops while they were going back home after work. She works at LD Hospital where the cops were seen giving flowers this morning.

Dr Farhat Jabeen is seniormost and leading gynaecologist of the Valley. There is a high probability she might have lent help to mothers deliver babies - some of whom have grown as excellent civil, police officials, their subordinates, journos, rich, poor, et al. — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) May 26, 2020

To protest the police excesses, doctors at a super-speciality hospital in Shireenbagh In Srinagar on Tuesday held a token protest against the alleged harassment of healthcare professionals by police in Kashmir.

The doctors were holding posters that read "they may stop us, beat us, strip us, arrest us but we will always be there for you".