Cops Pull Over Woman for Speeding, End up Saving Her Infant Daughter

In a bizarre turn of events, a policeman in the United States pulled over a woman for over speeding but instead ended up saving her infant daughter’s life.

Bodycam footage shows a South Carolina deputy bringing the 12-day-old baby back to life after frantically performing CPR on him.

Deputy William Kimbro, of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, said he was on patrol on June 11 in Summerville when he stopped a car that was speeding.

The woman driver told the cop that she was rushing her infant baby named Ryleigh to the hospital because she had stopped breathing after drinking from a bottle, reports New York Post.

The footage shows the woman handing her infant daughter to Kimbro, who resuscitates her by performing a CPR on her.

“Come on baby, cry for me, cry for me,” Kimbro is heard saying in the video. “Come on, open those eyes, sweetheart.”

After Kimbo starts massaging her lips and the girl lets out muffled cries, the cop is heard saying: “As long as she's crying like that, she's breathing.”

He then tells the mother he's going to keep performing CPR until paramedics arrive on the scene about five minutes later.

“I didn't feel a heartbeat earlier so I started massaging her heart and now I feel it's real strong now,” Kimbro said.

Ryleigh was taken to the hospital and has since been released, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carli Drayton was quoted as saying by DailyMail.com.

“Officers went by and checked on her a few days later and she was doing well,' Drayton said.

Kimbro has been awarded the 'Life-Saving Medal' from his department.

“Because of Deputy Kimbro's steadfast, professional and heroic response, the 12-day old baby was able to live,” reads a Facebook post shared over a 1,000 times

“Please join us in congratulating Deputy Kimbro for his gallant actions that prolonged human life.”