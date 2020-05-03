Cops are Using 'Ghana Coffin Dancers Meme' to Urge Indians to Stay Indoors During Lockdown

From helmets shaped like the novel coronavirus to vehicles that resemble the virus, Tamil Nadu has gone out of its way to convey a simple message to its citizens - stay home to prevent the virus from spreading.

Cops and officials on duty, however, are coming up with more innovative ways of teaching people about the importance of social distancing and staying at home even as nonchalant individuals continue to step out during the lockdown.

Now, the cops in the Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu have resorted to a popular meme, that of the dancing Ghana pallbearers, to convey the same message - that the repercussions of stepping out could even prove to be fatal.

In the video, a young man can be seen riding a bike before suddenly stopping in his tracks. At this point, he contemplates the consequences of stepping out and imagines a corpse placed in front of a bunch of policemen who then pick up the body and proceed to dance just like the coffin bearers in Ghana.

The man, now petrified, decides against travelling further and instead turns around to go back home. The video ends with a message that people stepping out of their homes during the lockdown could meet with a similar fate.

The Ghana pallbearers have recently become a popular meme amid the pandemic. However, the video dates back to 2017 when a BBC journalist did a feature story on the funeral ritual. The story focused on how a group of pallbearers were resorting to dance and choreography in order to lighten the mood at funerals and how families often preferred to bid their farewells to their loved ones in style.

Cut to 2020, a clipping from the video has been paired with Astronomia, a track that is almost a decade old and composed by the Russian music composer, Tony Igy. And there you have it - the formula for the most viral meme of the year.

Taking a cue from the pallbearers, several cops in different parts of the country and abroad have come up with their own renditions of the video in order to spread awareness about the pandemic which has wreaked havoc globally.

For instance, here are some viral videos which have been doing the rounds on social media for the past few days:

Earlier this month, cops in Columbia also put out a similar video to warn people and urge them to stay at home: