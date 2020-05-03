BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Cops are Using 'Ghana Coffin Dancers Meme' to Urge Indians to Stay Indoors During Lockdown

Cops are Using 'Ghana Coffin Dancers Meme' to Urge Indians to Stay Indoors During Lockdown

The Ghana pallbearers meme recently became popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
Share this:

From helmets shaped like the novel coronavirus to vehicles that resemble the virus, Tamil Nadu has gone out of its way to convey a simple message to its citizens - stay home to prevent the virus from spreading.

Cops and officials on duty, however, are coming up with more innovative ways of teaching people about the importance of social distancing and staying at home even as nonchalant individuals continue to step out during the lockdown.

Now, the cops in the Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu have resorted to a popular meme, that of the dancing Ghana pallbearers, to convey the same message - that the repercussions of stepping out could even prove to be fatal.

In the video, a young man can be seen riding a bike before suddenly stopping in his tracks. At this point, he contemplates the consequences of stepping out and imagines a corpse placed in front of a bunch of policemen who then pick up the body and proceed to dance just like the coffin bearers in Ghana.

The man, now petrified, decides against travelling further and instead turns around to go back home. The video ends with a message that people stepping out of their homes during the lockdown could meet with a similar fate.

The Ghana pallbearers have recently become a popular meme amid the pandemic. However, the video dates back to 2017 when a BBC journalist did a feature story on the funeral ritual. The story focused on how a group of pallbearers were resorting to dance and choreography in order to lighten the mood at funerals and how families often preferred to bid their farewells to their loved ones in style.

Cut to 2020, a clipping from the video has been paired with Astronomia, a track that is almost a decade old and composed by the Russian music composer, Tony Igy. And there you have it - the formula for the most viral meme of the year.

Taking a cue from the pallbearers, several cops in different parts of the country and abroad have come up with their own renditions of the video in order to spread awareness about the pandemic which has wreaked havoc globally.

For instance, here are some viral videos which have been doing the rounds on social media for the past few days:

Earlier this month, cops in Columbia also put out a similar video to warn people and urge them to stay at home:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,099,987

    +16,437*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,441,767

    +55,248*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,097,858

    +34,337*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,922

    +4,474*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres